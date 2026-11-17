This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are very few things in this world that make people as uncomfortable or self conscious as saying “I don’t know.”

I’m betting that most of you just got defensive and probably said, “No that’s not true!” But think about it. Someone asks you a question, and you don’t happen to know the answer. So what do you do? Do you admit it? Obviously not. You take a moment, you hesitate, and you try and put together something that resembles an answer, something that could pass as an explanation. Maybe it works out for you, maybe it doesn’t, but it’s ok, because just about anything is better than admitting that you don’t know.

And it’s not all about straightforward answers of yes and no. It’s movies you’ve never watched, or books you haven’t read, pop culture references that you just don’t get because you’re not chronically online. So when conversations around you circle such things, saying “I don’t know” seems a lot more embarrassing then pretending you do understand.

But why do we feel like that? When did we become so self-conscious? When did we go from being curious about things we didn’t know to becoming uncomfortable to ask questions at all? To be honest I don’t know if I’ll be able to answer that question for you. But what I can do is tell you what I think.

So here it is.

I think that a lot of the embarrassment we feel comes down to the idea, the expectation that we’re supposed to have an answer to everything. We have to be well-read, informed, interesting individuals, with a grasp on culture, literature, and current affairs. To have something witty and intelligent to contribute to every conversation. I’m not here to judge. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to know a lot of things. But there is a difference between wanting to know and feeling like not knowing is a personal short-coming.

Let’s talk about pop-culture. It’s constantly evolving, moving, changing, growing. A new game, meme, tv show. A new artist people are listening to, a new trend on social media. And again here, I will reiterate, there is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to know all of this. But there is something very strange yet amusing about the pressure that comes with it. Sometimes you just don’t know about this new show that seems to have transformed everybody’s lives. Or sometimes you could not care less about what is trending; but admitting to either thought makes it seem like you missed a software update that everyone around got, so you don’t admit it.

Because not knowing? It feels like admitting defeat; and nobody, nobody at all, likes to lose. So we nod along and offer the occasional “Exactly” or “Yeah,” hoping no one notices or calls us out. The effort we put into appearing like we know what’s happening all the time is sometimes truly extraordinary.

But that need to know, that need to appear knowledgeable? It passes beyond casual conversations and witty banter, into how we truly think about ourselves and, more importantly, at this time in our lives, our futures.

I mean just think about it. How often do we get asked questions about what we want to do with our lives? Do you want to study further? Where? What kind of career are you looking for? What are your long-term goals? Perfectly reasonable, yet perfectly frustrating questions. Because they’re not asked with the intention of making us think about what we want to do; they’re asked with the expectation of an immediate answer and a detailed five year plan for success.

There’s this strangely intense pressure to always have things figured out. To have a plan for your life before you’ve really lived. We’re supposed to make decisions for who we’re going to be ten years down the line when we don’t know who we are right now. So not having an answer, saying those seemingly inconspicuous words feels like we’re failing a test we didn’t know we were taking.

Because the truth is we’re allowed to not know things. Whether that not knowing is about that new movies press tour scandal, or whether it’s about not knowing what you’re going to do at university. It’s ok to not know. Not every single thing needs an immediate, definite answer or opinion

That is the bigger problem. We’ve grown so used to always having the answers, or being shamed for not having them, that we completely forget that it’s ok to ask questions. That there’s nothing embarrassing about not understanding something, or not knowing what happens next. Honestly? Admitting that you don’t know shows more character than pretending you do.

So, the next time someone asks you a question you don’t have the answer to, don’t scramble to find an explanation, don’t pretend like you understand or throw out something that seems vaguely comprehensive. Just say– “I don’t know.”

You are not required to have all the answers, and by not pretending is when you’ll actually find them.