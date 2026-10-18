The Politics of Texting: How to Avoid Textual World War III

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have all stared at a blank screen for a solid ten minutes sweating over whether a text needs a lower case “haha”, or an extra ‘y’ at the end of the word to avoid looking like a serial killer. Let’s be completely honest, we haven’t used words for their literal, dictionary meaning in a very long time. Today, a single accidental punctuation mark can send you into a three-hour spiral because it carries passive aggressive undertones that makes you think everyone secretly hates you.

Texting is an art form where we use perfectly crafted words and micro doses of punctuation to construct the exact vibe we want to project. Consider this your masterclass in decoding the hidden language of our chat threads.

The Evolution of Laughter

Typing “lol” with a straight face back in 2019, and pretending like we were actually laughing out loud feels like it happened in the prehistoric times. Texting humour moves faster than fashion styles and falling behind makes you feel like you’re a millennial who doesn’t know how to cope up with new trends. If one uses the classic laughing-crying emoji, you might as well admit you’re stuck in 2017 and haven’t texted someone since then. This has slowly evolved to using the skull/ the crying face emoji, or the safe, laidback “haha”. Laughing over text is like being part of a witness protection programme. It’s what you use when someone sends you a message that leaves you completely speechless, or when you need to detonate a conversation before it moves on to a topic you don’t really want to get into. The lower case “haha” serves as an unbothered, emotional shield when we’re talking to someone new and want to come off as low effort and casual.

The “Okay” Spectrum:

If laughter is our defense mechanism the word “okay” is just pure emotional warfare. The English language gave us a simple, two-syllable word but text culture has weaponized it into a hierarchy of mood swings.

The flat “ok”: If you receive a lowercase unpunctuated “ok” start drafting your will. This is universally recognized as slamming a door in someone’s face. It means “I am furious, this conversation is over, and good luck figuring out what you did wrong because I’m not telling you”

The standard “okay” : It’s perfectly neutral; doesn’t come off rude but it isn’t screamingly joyous either. Using this would avoid a lot of trouble that otherwise would’ve been caused by using “ok”.

The padded “okayy” or “okkk”: My personal favourite and a saving grace. Adding those extra vowels automatically de-escalates a rising tension, and tells the other person “ No bad blood, we’re chill”.

Art of Antidryness

This then brings us to our next obstacle: texting someone you just met versus texting someone you’ve known since middle school requires two different approaches. Replying to their message with a full blow, all-caps “HAHA”, automatically invites judgement for those who don’t know your personality, making you look way too eager. It’s the digital equivalent of running across a crowded room screaming “PLEASE, CHOOSE ME!” But on the flip side, replying with cold, lowercase, unpunctuated texts all the time gives the impression that you are a corporate robot who hates human interaction. This is where extra letters become our Holy Grail. Stretching out letters at the end of a few words is the ultimate insurance policy. It whispers to the other person: “Hey I’m relaxed, having fun and I swear I’m not typing this with a deadpan stare.”

We analyze texts, punctuations and vowels like a forensic scientist trying to solve a high-stakes crime, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. In a world that feels completely out of our control, having total command over whether we sound chill, happy, or passive aggressive is a superpower. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go and overanalyze a text I sent three hours ago that ended with a slightly too-enthusiastic exclamation point.