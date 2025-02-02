The Art of Procrastinating- The Comp Sci Student Way

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter.

It’s funny how my creative juices form themselves exactly 12 hours before an exam I don’t want to write. Still, here I am, in true Siya fashion, procrastinating living my comp sci major life for a few more minutes of my daydreaming writer life with a coffee in one hand, laptop in the other, wearing fake blue ray glasses because sometimes I get “migraines”. Ah, the joy of being pretentious truly knows no bounds. But then again, in true siya fashion, I need to snap out of it and get back to securing my networks and learning my machines (due credit to Niharika for this one).

I wonder if other people have the same patterns of procrastination when they need to study? Take my roommate for example- she’ll set 50 alarms in the span of 20 minutes and wake up for none of them. But the minute she’s awake, she’s like a machine. Sometimes I envy how passionate she is about coding but then I realize we’re in the same boat because a CS major in Krea doesn’t have coding- it has math. And I don’t want to do CS and she doesn’t want to do CS without coding but here we are- her snapping me out of my daydreams, and me waking up to her alarms- to wake her up.

I have another friend who is passionate about both coding and math- thus making him the ideal CS major in Krea. And it’s irritating how I will have been studying 8-10 hours for the past two days for the same exam this man takes 2 hours to study for. But this ideal CS major is addicted to sleep. He once went 72 hours straight just sleeping- I’m not exaggerating. So the alarm clock role falls on me and my roommate (ironic yes) to ensure he’s actually up and about to put his ideal CS major brain to work. It’s a 45 minute process to wake this kumbhkaran up, but somehow both of us will end up scoring the same marks even though he’s woken up at 2:28pm for a 2:30pm exam.

Then there are your CS-and-some-other-subject-which-is-usually-econ majors. It baffles me how I have had to have my exam schedules for a required CS course changed for a philosophy/politics/economics/biology course simply because there are more/less students in the other class. Computer Science in krea has just the right amount of students to have to compromise our schedules each time. These guys will spend most of their week studying for the other subject at the cost of their CS exam. It does get a little sad when the reason for procrastinating studying for one subject, is because you have to study for another- but they chose this life.

But when the clock strikes the 11th hour, you will find all of us CS majors at new narsis, or the first floor of NAB, or in some random classroom, working on a collective cheat sheet and discussing whatever little we’ve managed to understand. Until someone brings up the brilliant idea of trying to get the exam postponed or begging the professor for an extra-credit assignment. Teamwork truly makes the dream work with CS majors because despite our extremely different forms of procrastination and desperation- we all will end up in the same boat of entering the exam hall 10 minutes before the exam to find the “right seat” (iykyk) with little to no sleep and an energy drink in hand cursing our professors and this college. We’ll spend the last ten minutes confusing ourselves with different algorithms and equations, only to say fuck it we ball. And you know what, whether or not I’ve secured my networks, or learnt my machines- I will always cherish the dramatic routine of studying (or at least attempting to) for a computer science exam.