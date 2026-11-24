This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a peculiar kind of race that begins somewhere in your twenties. Nobody announces the starting line, nobody hands you a map, and yet somehow everyone seems to be running. It is a race to become someone interesting, someone successful, someone loved, someone who has stories worth telling. Somewhere along the way, life becomes less about living and more about collecting evidence that you are living it well.

Your twenties begin to feel like a carefully curated scrapbook that you are constantly trying to fill. You want photographs from unfamiliar cities, conversations that stretch until four in the morning, a love story that feels like it belongs in a film, and friendships that make ordinary Tuesdays feel extraordinary. You want to fall in love, preferably with someone who understands your silences as well as your jokes. You want to be someone’s favourite person, someone’s midnight phone call, someone’s reason to take the longer route home. And while all of this sounds wonderfully romantic, there is a quieter pressure underneath it all: the fear that if these things haven’t happened yet, perhaps you are somehow falling behind.

We somehow have also convinced ourselves that we must be two entirely different people, and that both must be equally successful. We want to be the Type A person with colour-coded calendars, ambitious goals, morning routines and an alarming number of unread self-help books and sticky notes stuck on mirrors. But we also want to be the Type B person who says yes to spontaneous plans, dances under dimly lit ceilings, misses the last bus home and collects memories without checking the time. We want to be out until three in the morning, laughing over conversations we will barely remember, and somehow wake up at six to hit the gym, finish an assignment and become the most disciplined version of ourselves. We want both chaos and control, the adventure and routine, the freedom of having no plans and the comfort of having everything planned. Perhaps the real exhaustion comes from trying to make both versions of ourselves coexist without ever disappointing either.

And then there is this question of what we are going to do with our lives. It follows us into classrooms, internships, coffee shops and conversations with relatives. Are we studying the right thing? Are we building the right skills? Is this the career we want, or simply the one that sounds impressive when someone asks? There is an invisible deadline attached to becoming somebody. By twenty-two, you should have direction. By twenty-three, perhaps an internship that leads somewhere. By twenty-four, a job, financial independence and a LinkedIn profile that suggests you have been quietly conquering the world. We are expected to discover our passions, turn them into professions and somehow enjoy the process without looking too lost along the way.

But perhaps we have mistaken life for a destination with a very strict arrival time. We look at other people’s lives through little windows, forgetting that we are seeing their highlights and comparing them with our unfinished chapters. Someone is getting engaged, someone is moving abroad, someone has landed their dream job, and someone else seems to have discovered the secret to being effortlessly happy. We forget that everyone is navigating a different map, even when the roads appear identical.

Maybe your twenties are not supposed to be a masterpiece. Maybe they are the messy sketchbook before it. A collection of crossed-out ideas, unexpected detours, terrible decisions that eventually become funny stories, and little moments that make you realise you are exactly where you need to be for that particular afternoon. Maybe some mornings you will wake up early and conquer your to-do list, and on others, you will sleep through your alarm because the night before was too beautiful to leave early. Maybe you will fall in love at twenty-one, or at twenty-eight, or discover that some of the greatest love stories begin with learning to enjoy your own company. There is something rather lovely about being unfinished. A garden does not apologise for not having flowers in every season. The ocean does not worry about reaching the shore faster. And perhaps we, too, owe ourselves the same generosity.

So, go to that party. Wake up for the gym when you can. Apply for the internship, take the spontaneous trip, read a book, make a terrible joke, fall in love, fall out of love, change your mind and change your plans. Build a career, but leave a little room for a life outside of it. Let yourself be ambitious without making every waking moment a productivity contest.

You do not need to have the most interesting life in the room. You do not need to become the most impressive person by twenty-five. You simply need a life that feels like yours when nobody is watching.

After all, your twenties are not a race to become someone worth remembering. They are an opportunity to become someone you genuinely enjoy being. And there is no deadline for that.