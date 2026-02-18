Tables, Chairs and Table-Chairs 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I would not consider myself a very opinionated person, but when it comes to material things, I’d like to think they mean nothing. Except for tables, I hate tables.

I’d like to clarify what I mean by “tables.” I do not mean coffee tables, or ones by the sofa you set your drinks on when guests come over. I’m talking about study tables, desks at college, whatever you’d like to call them. I can promise you that this dislike for tables isn’t without reason. The tables at Krea are easily my biggest example.

I’m not sure if all the residence halls have the same tables, but the ones in RH9 have a footrest. At first glance, I’m sure a footrest seems great, it prioritises user experience and all, you know? That is, until you need to push your chair completely in or get closer to the table, and the only thing between you and your comfort is the footrest. I’ve tried to pull out my chair so many times just to be met with the sound of the metal leg hitting that footrest.

The tables at Old Acad; there are three types of tables at Old Acad, only one of them is worthwhile in my opinion. The tables on the third floor, the good old table, no complaints. The ones in the seminar halls, on the other hand, have failed me consistently. It’s those types of chairs that have the tables attached and hinged on the right of the chair’s armrest. Each time I need to get up, it becomes a process, bit by bit, the table next to mine becomes a dumping ground just so I can get up. I’m not sure who designs these tables, and I would not want to be one who puts down another’s craft, but it’s these same tables that have absolutely no space. Don’t even think about having your laptop and notebook out at the same time. Still, it’s bearable, it’s predictable. You know exactly what to expect each time you walk into those seminar halls.

The tables in every other classroom. The ones on the 1st and 2nd floors of the Old Acad. The ones in New Acad. Swivel chairs with the attached table. I don’t care if they’re sentient or not, but I know they are out to get me. It’s a gamble each time I sit down. I’m not sure how I manage to, but my hands often end up full, my bag in one hand and either coffee and food in the other. Or both, usually both. These desks have the same problem as the seminar hall desks: the lack of desk space. And since the desk moves along with the chair, that also becomes quite inconvenient when setting things down. The desk moves alongside the chair; it needs to be pushed open to allow you to sit down. Either the desk swivel mechanism is incredibly tight, and I make a fool of myself trying to open the desk and end up pushing the entire table-chair away from me; or it’s incredibly loose, and the slightest movement knocks something or the other off.

I made the mistake of placing my coffee on it before I sat down, knowing how the tables work. You really do, do it to yourself.