Somewhere between there and home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something different about the walk back from somewhere that the walk there can never quite replicate. The same roads, the same streetlights, the same trees swaying gently in the evening breeze. And yet, everything feels a little different. Perhaps the world hasn’t changed at all. Perhaps it is simply that you have lived a little since you last passed through it.

The walk there is almost always filled with anticipation. Your mind arrives long before your body does. You think about the people you are going to meet, the conversations you might have, the things you hope will happen. You walk with a destination in mind, barely noticing the little things along the way. You are too busy getting somewhere to appreciate where you are at that very moment.

But the walk back is different. The walk back is when the day begins to sink in.

Maybe you are returning with friends after an evening that stretched far beyond its intended end. Someone is still laughing about a joke that stopped being funny ten minutes ago. You are walking the longer route because nobody wants to be the first to say goodbye. You talk about everything and nothing, unaware that these seemingly insignificant conversations are quietly becoming the memories you will one day wish you could revisit. You don’t know it yet, but someday, you might give anything to walk this very road with these very people again.

Or perhaps you are walking alone, with your earphones in and the evening sky slowly turning blue. You replay conversations, smile at something that happened hours ago, and find yourself feeling inexplicably happy. Nothing extraordinary happened today. No life-changing revelation, no remarkable achievement. Just a few laughs, familiar faces, a good meal, and the comfort of being somewhere you wanted to be. And somehow, that was enough.

I wonder if the walk back feels different because it is the first time we allow ourselves to stop anticipating life and actually feel it. The destination no longer demands our attention. There is nothing left to hurry towards. All that remains is the quiet aftermath of having been somewhere, with someone, experiencing something that now exists only in the past.

Perhaps this is why goodbyes feel so strange, even when they are temporary. You leave a place knowing you can return, yet some part of you understands that you will never return to this exact moment. The same people will be there, perhaps the same conversations will happen, but the evening will be different. You cannot step into the same moment twice, even when you retrace the same steps.

And maybe that is what makes ordinary days so precious. We rarely recognise them while we are living them. We are too occupied with what comes next to notice that, somewhere between the laughter and the long walk home, we are creating the very memories we will someday hold close.

So take the longer route. Let the song play until the end. Walk a little slower. Linger a little longer before saying goodbye.

Because the walk there is about everything you hope the moment will be. The walk back is about everything it quietly became.

And perhaps, one day, when you find yourself missing a place, a person, or a version of yourself you can no longer return to, you will realise that the walk back was never just a journey home.

It was life, gently reminding you that even the most ordinary moments are passing through your hands, becoming memories before you have learnt how to hold them.