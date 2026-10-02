Sleepless in Sri City 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The one universally acknowledged truth about Krea is the sheer beauty of its sunsets. For a brief cinematic hour, the sky is painted in brilliant gradients of purple, pink and orange, casting a golden glow over the academic blocks. It is postcard-perfect and incredibly serene, partly because the campus is practically a ghost town. At sundown, the campus is often deserted, giving the illusion that the university is winding down after a day of academic torture. But that silence is deeply misleading.

The campus doesn’t come alive until dinner shuts and the sun has set for hours. At around 10:00 PM, a distinct shift ripples through campus. The exhaustion of morning lectures and evening seminars dissolves, and is replaced by this energy that can only be felt by being on campus. While the rest of the world is winding down to sleep, Krea, being in the middle of nowhere, runs on a whole different sleep schedule, where the best hours are the ones completely devoid of sunlight.

Walking into the student activity centre at 11 PM doesn’t actually feel like we’re anywhere close to midnight. The SAC functions as a chaotic but comforting living room for so many students. Friend groups claim their unspoken designated tables; all of them sit huddled around a single laptop screen, binge-watching their favourite show. You’ll always spot the chaotic group project meetings, where people are forced to finally sit down and look at a shared document, united by the terrifying realisation that their submission is due tomorrow. Outside the “living room”, others take long walks around campus, talking to their families and friends over the phone, updating them about their lives on campus. Wandering a little further, the soundtrack of the night shifts from the aggressive squeak of sneakers on the badminton court and people treating a casual match like the Olympic finals to the highly dramatic, slightly unhinged rehearsal of the drama club at the OAT. Right behind the stage, the campus swings are almost always occupied by 4-5 friends swaying gently, playing soft music in the background while they fall into those deep conversations about life, future anxieties or unpacking their entire childhood trauma, the exact kind of talks that only ever happen after midnight.

There is a distinct parallel universe operating inside the library. Through the glass window, you can see the locked-in, heavily caffeinated crowd staring at their laptop screens, studying. Ever so often, the heavy doors swing open, releasing a few students taking a desperate but much-needed break to Narsi’s, securing a bag of chips, a drink or a quick snack to revive their rotting brains before plunging right back to the academic trenches.

Then enter the inevitable 1:00 AM hunger, a universal phenomenon that unites the entire campus and gives Narsi’s their late-night rush. There is a different sort of happiness in opening a container of cup noodles at 2:00 AM, waiting for the hot water to work its magic while talking to the friends you only ever speak to when you bump into them around campus. If it isn’t instant rame,n it is the collective craving for midnight ice cream that tastes so much better when eaten in the middle of the night.

For the truly committed, sleep is entirely off the table. The ultimate goal is to make it to the first sliver of dawn, and if you’re cursed with an 8:30 am class the next day, the goal postpones itself to being awake till the professor stops talking. You push through the 4:00 AM delusion fueled by nothing but company, holding out for the final reward: the morning run to HNC. There is no better conclusion to a night at Krea than sitting around a tiny table, digging into a bowl of Maggi or a cheese omelette, watching the sky turn from a bruised purple to a soft yellow. By the time you finally walk back to your dorm, the sun is up, and the “normal” world is just brewing its first cup of coffee, and you are finally ready to close your eyes.