Monkey Business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was twelve, maybe thirteen years old, I used to play cricket on the street opposite my house. Right where the bowling crease would usually be drawn, there was a light pole. Black and yellow in colour, and rusted to the core. Between overs, while everyone else jogged back to their positions, I walked up to the street lamp and shook it. There was no plan. The pole was there, so I shook it.

I shook it again the next match, and the one after that. It became part of the game. The bowler would finish his over, the fielders would shuffle across, and I would go to work on the pole. I realised my friends and teammates somewhere along the way thought my shaking the pole was some sort of ritual. Little did they know that there was no rhyme or reason behind it. Over the weeks it started to lean, and I took the lean as progress. If you had asked me why, I would have shrugged. I have never had a good answer, and I have a long record of managing without one. Once I jumped off my balcony, using the pillar right beside it, and landed on the ground floor because the pillar was there and the stairs were slow. Then one evening, mid-shake, the whole pole came down on me. The crackling of the cement that held the pole down into the street gave way at once. For a second I just stood under it. My hands bearing the brunt of a fifteen-something-foot light pole. I struggled hard but I pushed it off, the way you’d clear a branch from a footpath.

Nobody got hurt. Everyone saw. A loud thud, then came the crash of glass on the floor. Everyone that lived on that street came out at once. My dad did too. I tried brushing away the fact that I did it, but the brown, rustridden palms of mine left no chance for doubt.

The pole laid there for a day or two. That meant our cricket had to take a backseat.

I’ve though about this a lot since. And here is what I’ve arrived at.

“Why does one climb Mt.Everest?”

In response to this question, a great man (me) once said– “Because you can”

Fair warning: I have not scaled the highest mountain in the world. But such pearls of wisdom are not new to my genius. But why, in fact, did I do it? Well because there was no incentive for not doing it. I just…could. Think about your college life: an average week runs on rubrics, deadlines and meetings. Even the fun parts get optimized: join the club because it looks good, play the sport because it builds character. The pole had no rubric. It asked nothing of me and I promised nothing back, and I remember it far better than most of the things I did on purpose. I don’t remember whether I had sat down to make my study timetable for exams. Or even the dates of my boards.

That pole could have landed on someone else, and I’m lucky it didn’t. Still, the aftermath of your own bad idea belongs to you. It carries a different weight from a penalty someone else assigned, and it comes with a story attached. Sure, I got quite an earful from my dad about my monkey business. But it still remains a story I can tell. Maybe that’s all the incentive we need. A good story. And don’t be ashamed of doing something weird. Free yourselves from the idea of cringe. Live with a little whimsy

You probably have your own pole. A staircase you ignored, a late-night idea you talked yourself out of, a dare nobody issued. The next time a thought shows up with no reason attached, consider letting it through. Reasons can come later, and sometimes they never do.