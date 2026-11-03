Maybe Don’t Say, “I Told You So”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are a lot of things that can bring an individual satisfaction in this world. Reading a good book, listening to a great song, eating an amazing meal, getting a good grade, etc, etc. But few are as satisfying as the feeling of being right.

Let’s take a step back for a second actually. When I say that there is something extremely satisfying about being right, I’m not talking about anything amazing, like proving a scientific theory, or finding the solution to world peace. I’m talking about the small things. The little things that are mostly inconsequential and really shouldn’t matter as much as they do. The things that even we ourselves don’t think about too much, and yet they give us a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that just makes you want to go “I told you so”.

Because just think about it. How many times have you had a gut feeling about something, only to be told that you’re over thinking? Maybe you knew that those two people would never get along. Maybe you knew that the traffic along that particular road would be bad. Maybe you knew that the fancy new restaurant would probably not live up to the hype, but everyone around you was convinced otherwise.

And then it happens.

Those two people just never get along. The road is blocked, bumper to bumper and you end up being late (maybe it was a movie or a doctor or, honestly, the destination isn’t what’s important here). The food at that restaurant is way overpriced. And all of sudden you’re no longer overthinking, and yes perhaps you should leave earlier based on prior experience, and sometimes, things are just not worth the hype.

The crowds in your head are going wild.

There’s just something so satisfying about that moment, isn’t there? That moment when you realise that your gut feeling wasn’t just stomach issues. That maybe, just maybe, you did know what you were talking about, and it might be nice if people listened to you more often.

And yeah, your first instinct is to say those four little words. To remind people that you were right. To look at the person who had completely dismissed you right in the eye and do a little victory dance and say: “I told you so.”

But as satisfying as doing that might sound, I don’t think it’s always the best course of action.

Yes, there is a certain thrill in having someone admit that you were right, but there is also something really nice about keeping that victory to yourself. It’s not necessary to let everyone know that you did in fact predict “this,” that you saw something coming when no else did. Honestly, sometimes it’s more satisfying to sit back and watch as everything unfolds exactly the way you said it would.

Because there is a difference between being right and needing everyone to know that you were right.

Being right is a personal victory. The second is about needing attention and about competition. And though sometimes the urge to toot your own horn is very strong, it’s not very nice. It doesn’t add anything to the moment. It just makes you look selfish and insufferable.

Then again, I’m not saying that you should never use the phrase. There are definitely moments when it’s warranted. Like when you’ve spent a week telling your friends that their overly elaborate plan to trick their parents isn’t going to work out. When you’re inevitably proven right, and they complain? You’re entitled to it, no question.

So, yes. Please use it, but sparingly. Because not every moment needs to be broadcast.

Also, I honestly believe that we could all do with taking ourselves a little less seriously sometimes. Not every correct prediction requires an acknowledgement, and not every single disagreement needs to have a winner. It’s okay to enjoy being right without making it into something bigger than it needs to be. You don’t need to impress everyone around you. You don’t need an admission of defeat, or even an apology. At the end of the day, you know that you were right. Life moves on.

But maybe that’s what makes these small victories so satisfying in the first place. Life is busy; it’s chaotic; it’s full of uncertainties; most of the time, things don’t go the way we want them to. We make mistakes, and we convince ourselves we always know what we’re doing, especially if it’s not true. So, when we do get something right, even if it’s as simple as predicting the traffic, I think it’s okay to enjoy it.

Have your moment, take the win and move on. Don’t dismiss it, but do try not to make it everyone’s problem for the next three to five business days.