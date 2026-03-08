Introducing a very useful(useless) course…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Group projects are fun. Well, they could be. Maybe. If we could add a useless course called: GPS 101, ‘Group Project Survival Skills’, then yes I believe so. The course would have only 5 modules. Allow me to elaborate.

Module 1: Ghost Member

First you identify the ghost member of the group. The one who says they’ll show up but never does, or just, is simply AWOL. I think identifying them has always been the easy part. Getting them to participate is messy. So what do you do? What can you do? You do their work. Yes, because we don’t actually have a solution for that at the end of the day. You simply have to identify them, accept their intent, and NOT wait on them. Just do the work anyway. Trust me. It’s a simpler life.

Module 2: PPT Expert

You may also have to tackle the ‘PPT expert’ in your group, who will do everything related to making the PPT. They will share it, choose the perfect themed template, and design it. If you are lucky, they might go beyond and write a short introduction slide for the group. Clearly, being very helpful by taking up the easy parts of the project. After this, they may disappear until the presentation. According to them, their job is done. What you need to do is to let them get away, since they probably won’t know how to do anything else right. Therefore, they are actually helping by being clear about what they are able to contribute.

Module 3: “What should we do?”

Another member may be a cause for trouble. They will do work, as long as you tell them what to do. Unfortunately you cannot be much cross with them because they do want to help. However, they are lost, and need a good amount of guidance. This is a drawback in the sense that you will have to keep responding to their constant messages of ‘is this okay?’ or ‘is this right?’ which may take up your time. But it is the right thing to do, help them, so they can help you.

Module 4: Gracefulness

You may have to do 80-90% of the work alone. You can either choose to do it along with your group members, begging them to show up for the meetings, or just alone. And if you do it alone, remember- Grace. Be graceful about it because life happens, and it can be unfair, especially when you are in a group project. It’s always better to do it alone rather than stressing yourself over and over again. In the end, it may be best to work with the two people who can truly contribute something and make the process much smoother.

Module 5: “We Collaborated Equally”

Continuing in the same spirit of grace, we do not wish to make a scene out of the setbacks you may have faced. Like I mentioned before, accept the reality, and write the project with an ending line saying, “We collaborated equally.” It’s probably a lie, but that’s college life for you.

So this is GPS 101, helping you(not really) how to navigate through group projects, gracefully without any possible headaches. It’s just five simple modules about the truth.