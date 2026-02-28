In Another Life, I Lived in Hawkins

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The upside down is a dark reflection. Or echo of our world” -Jim Hopper

The world of fiction has truly shown the power of human imagination to create something legendary. I have always wondered how one could think so vast and make the audience feel like a part of it all. I have had many such phases. I was a Potterhead, Divergent, Hunger Games, and Maze Runner made me feel a part of the rush and gave me adrenaline, but in 2019, I was introduced to the fandom of Stranger Things, which truly turned my world upside down. It became my reason for coping through the lockdown, and I ended up binge-watching all episodes. It is one fandom that has stuck with me. Even today, when I see flickering lights, waffles, or listen to Running Up That Hill. So, if I could move into a fictional world, without hesitation, this would definitely be it.

What if the world you see every day is not the only one that exists? Hawkins looks like an ordinary 1980s town with kids riding bikes, families having dinner, and friends hanging out at the mall. While beneath that ordinary surface lies something unsettling. The town is secretly connected to a dark parallel dimension known as the “Upside Down,” an eerie reflection of reality. When creatures begin crossing over, it depends on a small group of kids and a girl with extraordinary powers named Eleven to protect their town .

I can see myself helping the group with yet another mission. I believe everyone is special in their own way , some as fighters, some as thinkers , some as observers , and my role would be to help them get together and remind them to stay united in fighting the enemy. I would be part of Max’s family as her sister. I can see myself being best friends with Dustin and Eleven. I would be a typical 80s/90s girl, always with headphones on and a digital camera slung across my shoulder. I would document everything. I would be a secret writer with a journal called ‘The truth about Hawkins’ and have photos and records of everything going on. Right from the eerie things to the real moments, from the whole town pretending like everything is normal, people going missing, the creepy silence at night, bike rides, and most importantly, the precious memories that could feel stressful but are the most wholesome. My vision would be to create something that holds on to the truth, even if people forget. I can already imagine myself spending long afternoons at Starcourt Mall, pretending to shop but secretly observing anyone who looks even slightly suspicious, like Russian spies. Life would not just be about surviving monsters, but the little moments, too. My playlists would be filled with Metallica and Queen, and I would thrive on Eggos, peanut butter sandwiches, and slices of pizza. There would be retreat activities like sleepovers with Max and Eleven, where everything feels normal again for a while.

The ending of season five left viewers wondering whether Eleven had died or gone into hiding. So, when others attend graduation and mourn Eleven’s absence, I would search for Eleven and hope Mike’s theory was true. Since he was the only one who believed that she was somewhere out there. I would make it my last mission to find her or to make sure she is okay. I would follow the flickering lights, trust my instinct, and find her in a quiet town far away, somewhere in a scenic location. I would find the family that she stays with, the happy new life she has found for herself, and leave her at peace. And maybe that would be my final account: ‘Eleven lives happily ever after’. I wonder sometimes if the Upside Down is a dark reflection of our world. Then what if this world is another Upside Down?