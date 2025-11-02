If Tiramisu was a Woman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

She is complicated and not everyone’s cup of tea. Some might think she is quite bitter or straightforward. But when you get to know her, you would realise there is a lot of sweetness hidden between those layers, that lingers even after she is gone. This mysterious persona is none other than the dessert tiramisu, if it had a personality of its own.

She would be the kind of person who would charm away her guests at a dinner party in a way that would make them remember her. She would walk with elegance and confidence with a glass of champagne in her hands. She would light up any room, not calling for attention but make her presence feel noticed through quiet sophistication. Dressed in a brown silk dress, the espresso would bring out the boldness and focus, balanced out by the sweetness and tenderness of the velvety mascarpone. The ladyfingers would bring out a sense of comfort and warmth while the dust of cocoa would add a little bit of edge. All in all tiramisu would have a complex personality. You would be intrigued by the complexity but at the same time, there would also be a sense of comfort and familiarity.

As much as she would charm her way into any room, she would not dominate it. Conversations with her would flow; one minute, it would be something philosophical and deep, the next, she would be cracking you up with her dark yet clever humour. Tiramisu would be the kind who you would invite over to have a cup of coffee with on a rainy evening while sharing stories of the past. Eating that dessert would feel like catching up with a friend after years yet nothing would change. You would delve into a nostalgic state. Each and every moment would not be savoured and not rushed.

Tiramisu knows her worth. Some might think that she is arrogant or high maintenance, but the truth is, with the right company and a good amount of time spent with her, authenticity and depth are bound to come out. She has a few genuine but close friends, and she is the type of person who values quality over quantity. Preferring deep discussions over coffee to loud parties. She is determined, aware of her strengths, and doesn’t require affirmation to feel confident- a true believer that ‘good things take time and patience’. (Just like her layers need time to marinate and settle in before becoming perfect!).

It is important to get to know all of her layers to appreciate her. She has a timeless quality. Despite not being flamboyant, she makes a lasting impact. Like the ideal blend of coffee, cream, and cocoa, she is sophisticated but not unsettling. Not everyone likes tiramisu- she may be too complex, too subtle, or too powerful for some. However, she is unforgettable for those who take the time to truly understand her.