If Tea Had A Personality

Ever heard of the phrase “tea is an elixir of life”? As a huge tea lover, I couldn’t agree more. At the corner of my desk lies a little ceramic cup filled with piping hot tea, a teabag hanging loosely at the side. My eyes follow the swirls of liquid, soon colored by the diffusion of dried tea leaves. Replete with flavor, feathers of steam rise up in smoky waves, filling the air with aromatic richness.

As someone who unabashedly consumes at least two cups of tea every day, I’ve been dubbed “grandma” by my friends, and honestly, I don’t mind one bit. I guess this nickname stems from how tea has been deemed “old-fashioned” in today’s day and age—a far cry from Starbucks ‘caramel macchiatos’ and ‘choco-chip frappes’ that scream “Gen Z”. But just like how ice cream has multiple flavors, tea too has multiple variants. From herbal teas and fruit teas to masala chai and matcha, each one is unique, almost as if they have a personality of their own.

Matcha: The Celebrity

With a huge social media presence, matcha is the famous celebrity whose popularity grows steadily with every passing day. If matcha were a person, they would fly premium, always indulging in a bit of “self-care”. Picture someone with a comprehensive 5-step skincare routine who finds solace in nature and can’t stop raving about how their favorite color is green. A huge foodie with a somewhat insatiable appetite, keeping up with them would end up burning a hole through your pocket. They aren’t black and white. They’re complex and layered. A little earthy, a little grassy, and a little bitter. Deciphering them feels like trying to solve a complicated math problem. People would often enviously refer to them as “health-conscious,” “performative”, or “high-maintenance”. But in reality, matcha knows its worth. They simply stand out.

Masala Chai: The Entertainer

Masala chai is not just tea. It’s a drama queen. If masala chai were a person, they would be loud, spicy, and unapologetic, just like its flavors. It’s someone whose presence can be felt before they even arrive. It’s the kind of person who pretends to be a minimalist but instead requires 5 different spices, sugar, full-fat milk, and tons of emotional validation. The type who start their days with slow, gentle mornings that bleed into long afternoon conversations with friends, often finding themselves as the gatekeeper of many secrets, where every form of gossip somehow finds its way to them.

But beware! Their constant presence around people leaves their friends feeling a bit too attached, especially when their absence leaves them with an annoying headache and an odd feeling of emptiness. Masala chai is a person who, behind all those laughs and conversations, has a tender heart brimming with emotion and nostalgia. The kind that aches at the thought of missing home.

Green Tea : The Zen Master

Green tea is the epitome of what it’s like to harness one’s “inner zen”. It represents the kind of person who’s grounded and focused, rarely falling into the rabbit hole of overthinking. They’re not bold like coffee or overwhelming like masala chai. With its soft, leafy undertone, this person carries themself with grace and quiet confidence. Exam seasons don’t scare them. No jitters, anxiety spikes, or sudden energy crashes. They seem to have just the right amount of energy pulsing through their veins—enough to stay alert, yet calm and collected.

Black Tea: The Workaholic

Black tea is a person who doesn’t beat around the bush. They’re someone who’s unfiltered, and sugarcoating things is never their forte. Oftentimes, it’s not the truth that hits you, but the bitter aftertaste that lingers after they speak. Their mindset is strong and unwavering, just like its bold flavor. But spontaneity is their worst fear. Black tea is someone who struts around with a planner in hand—one that’s meticulously filled with daily to-do lists to help them go about their day in a structured manner. They carry the energy of a sleep-deprived white-collar employee on autopilot mode. They’re a silent judge, the type to lift an amused eyebrow at the sight of someone crying with a tub of ice cream while watching a romantic movie. Their independence and “no-nonsense” mindset is what makes them self-reliant and utterly nonchalant. Forget about ice cream; they don’t even need milk.

From matcha and masala chai to green tea and black tea, every cup of tea carries character. The only question is, which one are you?