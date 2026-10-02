I Am Going To Miss 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One year, 365 days, 8,760 hours and 31,536,000 seconds, a year full of rollercoasters but definitely one that would be going down in history, as each and every bit of it was important. Imagine yourself in the 2026 theme park . If this year were to be presented in the form of a theme park, every ride would be a different aspect and concept that was a huge part of this year. Buckle up your seats as we take this recap and hop into the world of 2026.

The first ride takes you straight back ten years. Snapchat dog filters, old Instagram pictures, skinny jeans, chokers, messy hair and songs you had completely forgotten existed. For some reason, the 2016 energy came back this year and everyone felt it. People started digging through their old camera rolls and calling 2026 the new 2016. The peak of Tik Tok and Snapchat surfaced again and everyone was glued to their phones. This was not very big, but the feeling of everyone being at the same wavelength, even if it was for a while, felt like a step closer to world peace. The ride ends and, before you can even recover, you hear cheering from somewhere else in the park.

This one is impossible to miss. It is loud, crowded and probably the biggest ride.The first 48 team FIFA World Cup gave us a summer of football, but the final gave us something even more dramatic. Spain beat Argentina 1–0 in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring in the 106th minute. Somewhere in the park, Messi fans and Ronaldo fans are probably still processing what happened. For a few weeks, it felt like everyone had become a football lover.

Lights, camera, action! This might be the busiest attraction in the park. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey turned a nearly 3,000 year old story into one of the biggest films of the year. Spider Man: Brand New Day became an even bigger box office event, while Toy Story five, Michael and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also crossed the billion dollar mark. Then there was Obsession, which came from a completely different place and still managed to become a huge horror hit. And maybe that is what made this year so fun at the movies, with different kinds of genres and blockbusters everywhere.

The next ride would be a Devil Wears Prada 2 theme with the Met Gala as the highlight.This year’s theme was Costume Art, with the dress code literally called “Fashion Is Art.” For one night, the red carpet looked less like a red carpet and more like someone had decided to turn the museum itself into a fashion show.

Grab your earphones, the next one is going to be soothful.There is no single song playing here because 2026 apparently could not decide what decade it wanted to live in. BTS came back as a full group. TikTok brought old songs back from the dead. Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away,” a song from 2011, became TikTok’s Global Song of the Summer after being used in more than 42 million videos. There was Loser by Tame Impala, Lush Life took the lead, the Bieberchella era coming back and stars such as Olivia Dean rose.The current craze is whose concerts have the largest cheers, audience and hype. The live concert hype was most definitely more alive this year

Next is the ride people will think twice before getting on.The AI industry went from answering simple questions to doing complex tasks such as discovering biological systems unheard of. People were making apps, using AI agents and watching new models appear. It was exciting, useful, and at times slightly terrifying, making it probably the strangest part of 2026. While we were busy trying to recreate the internet of 2016, we were also watching the internet change completely.This was definitely a year where everything became more large-scale.

The final ride still has time to come. We still have GTA 6, Dune Part Three and Avengers Doomsday still waiting for us.The year is not yet over, but I can already feel myself missing it.