Hold On! I Have Just the Right Meme for This!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I want you to imagine a surgeon. They have trained for years. They have sacrificed sleep, social life, and peace of mind in pursuit of one singular goal: to show up in the moment that matters most and perform flawlessly. The stakes are high. There is no room for error. The wrong move and everything falls apart.

Now imagine that the surgeon is me. The operating table is a conversation. And the surgery is finding the right meme before the moment dies.

This is my life. This is my burden. And I am burdened with glorious purpose.

Let me be clear about something: I do not simply send memes. Anyone can send a meme. A monkey with a smartphone can send a meme. What I do is closer to curation. To artistry. To a finely tuned form of emotional communication that the English language, frankly, is not equipped to handle on its own. My specialty is ‘the niche reference’. The Bleacher Report quote from 2011. The obscure Jose Mourinho press conference clip. The kind of content that, when it lands correctly, creates a moment of pure human connection — two people separated by screens suddenly united by the shared understanding of something deeply, specifically funny. It is beautiful. It is rare. It is an art form.

My signature move, if you’re asking, is the Pat Riley “Maybe I Am Washed” face. It is a Swiss Army knife of a reaction. Failed an exam? Washed. Missed the bus by four seconds? Washed. Stared at the ceiling at 2 am questioning your life choices? Deeply, profoundly washed. It is versatile. It is expressive. It is me.

But behind every perfectly deployed reaction image is a cost that nobody talks about — the search. Someone says something in the chat — a setup so perfect it practically begs for the right response — and the clock starts. You have maybe thirty seconds before the conversation moves on and the window closes forever. Twenty seconds to scroll through hundreds of saved images, to mentally cross-reference tone, timing, and comedic register, to find the one meme that says exactly what needs to be said, and ten seconds to hope Krea’s wifi doesn’t decide to shoot you in the foot and not send the message at all.

Sometimes you find it immediately. The clouds part. The image is right there, exactly where you left it, and you send it with the quiet confidence of a man who has prepared for this moment his entire life. Other times, you scroll. And scroll. And scroll. You know it exists. You saved it specifically for an occasion like this. But your camera roll is a chaotic archive of 600 basketball memes, three screenshots of Bleacher Report comments, and a video of someone falling off a treadmill that you have never once found a use for. The moment dies. The conversation moves on. You close your phone and sit in silence with your failure.

That particular pain is manageable, though. What is decidedly less manageable — what genuinely keeps me up at night — is texting a girl. Everything I just described? Multiply it by ten. Add a racing heartbeat. Add the distinct possibility that getting this wrong does not just mean a dead conversation — it means she thinks you are weird.

Because here is the brutal reality of sending a niche meme to a girl you like: it is a massive, unannounced personality reveal. You are not just sending an image. You are saying: This is how my brain works. This is what I find funny. This is the specific corner of the internet I live in. She either gets it — and something clicks, something real — or she sends back a polite “haha” and you spend the next four hours wondering if you just torpedoed everything with a fifteen-year-old Lebron James quote.

The search becomes agonizing. Do you go niche and risk it? Do you play it safe with something mainstream and betray everything you stand for? Do you send nothing and just type words like a normal person? The options are paralyzing. The clock is ticking. She said something funny two minutes ago, and you have been in your camera roll ever since, and if you wait any longer, it is going to be weird that you waited this long.

You send the meme. You wait. The ticks go blue.

She replies: “lol.”

Not “LMAOO.” Not “okay, this is actually so funny.” Not “wait, how do you even know this?” Just. Lol.

You stare at the screen.

Maybe I am washed.