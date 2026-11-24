This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time I walk into a room, I look up, hoping the fan in that room won’t wobble and fall down on me. So far, it has worked. I am alive. But you can never be sure about when a fan decides on a random Tuesday that it’s my time and the saxophones get louder.

Fans wobble. Let me lay out my case. A ceiling fan is a heavy metal object, rotating with speed, held up by a handful of screws and optimism. Gravity has never taken a day off, and is always waiting. Anyone who has lived under one knows the slow sway that grows with the speed, and the faint click that arrives somewhere around notch four. I treat each of these as a formal warning.

I have rules. I raise the speed one notch at a time and never skip ahead. I glance up before I touch the regulator, the way you check both ways before crossing an empty road. I listen to the fan for any change in sound. I sleep at an angle I have privately calculated to be survivable, which I have never tested and hope never to. On several hot nights I have chosen to sweat over the breeze, and I would make the same choice again.

People call this irrational. I call it paying attention.

Consider the evidence. In all my years of living under fans, not one has fallen on me. A reasonable person would find that reassuring. I find it suspicious. There is a 50/50 chance of a fan falling on me, one outcome where it does and the other where it doesn’t. Murphy’s law of probabilities says you get the bad 50%, 90% of the time. So I remain vigilant, not ignorant, because it is exactly what a fan with a plan would want me to believe.

It happened in our kitchen about 13 years ago. The floor had just been mopped, so the fan was turned up to dry things faster. That fan had a wobble, a small and familiar one, and I know exactly where it came from, because I was the one who gave it that wobble. Some time earlier, during the monthly house clean up, I was assigned to clean all the fans (back when I had no fear of fans), I had switched the same fan off and started cleaning the blades without waiting for them to stop spinning. It never ran true after that. And the wobble became etched in memory.

I was out in the hall, watching Courage the Cowardly Dog, when BANG! A loud noise came from the kitchen. On the day of the mopping, at full speed over a wet floor, it let go. There was a loud bang, and then a very quiet kitchen. The entire family had run in to check what happened. The fan blades got dislodged and crashed into the exhaust pipe, the head of the fan rupturing the aluminium foil over my Dad’s marinated chicken. One blade came straight down to the entrance of the kitchen. Nobody was hurt. The fan, though, had been injured long before, and I was the one responsible.

So my fear has a source, and the source is me. The kitchen fan fell because of one afternoon, a set of blades still spinning, and one person who did not wait. Every fan I have met since has been called suspicious anyway.

I think this is how irrational fears work for everyone. Something real happens once, usually small and usually a little embarrassing, and the fear grows far beyond the size of the event. The fear of dogs often traces back to one dog. The fear of deep water often traces back to one bad afternoon at a pool. By the time anyone asks, the original kitchen has been forgotten, and all that remains is a rule you follow without knowing why. Somewhere inside everyone’s strangest fear there is probably a wobble that only became funny later.

I still reach for the regulator with one hand while my eyes drift up to the ceiling. I still go one notch at a time. I tell myself I am watching the fan. Really, I am checking my own work.