This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stop reading and take a look around your dorm (if you are in one). The white walls, the posters, the fairy lights, the can collection, your table and.. Your kettle. That piece of metal might just be your best friend in college. Maybe even more than that. I remember when I used to watch my mom make tea in hotel kettles while my cousin pitched in the idea of thieving. We never followed through, of course, mostly because my mom said no, but also because what could you even do with a kettle?.

Cut to college.

We’re in a dog-eat-dog world, anything free entices us, and we turn into the most primal versions of ourselves. Animals. Whether it be a 5 rupee packet of Lays handed out at a club event, ‘free’ cake in the fridge, or even an induction stove. Nothing can stop us. But we can only stay immoral for so long. I believe the only thing that distinguishes humans and animals is the concept of conscience, not morality, but conscience. And this is where our evolution starts; we become the intelligent species. Now we look for ‘hacks’, jugaad, whatever you like to call them. And slowly, with you? The kettle realises its full potential. Be it making eggs, rice, pasta, Maggi, ramen, shakshuka, mug cakes, sandwiches, and so much more that it hasn’t discovered yet.

I mean, looking back, I would have totally taken the free kettle.

We know humanity leaves no person behind, So, I hope I didn’t leave any of your kettle hacks behind either.

If you’re a sugar addict, you can literally make 3-ingredient brownies and cakes in your kettle, even better? Add an ice cream, a chocolate bar or even crushed cookies!

I’m going to tell you a story about me and my friend. On a Sunday night, we got an ice cream from Scoops and a brownie from the convenience store. After heating the packet brownie in the microwave, we took a bite of the ice cream with it. Might I say, that stuff must have been inspiration from heaven itself, because after my friend’s first bite, she ran off, leaving me to eat her dust. I chased her down 2 floors or so, and cornered her in one of the rooms on the ground floor. To her luck, it was her room, and she slipped in, locking the door. As I laid my head against the wood, I remember thinking to myself, maybe in another universe. Stuff like this gives my life meaning;, you may think I’m exaggerating, but I’m not. I think food’s worth it when you make it alongside the memories, you know? And curling up in your bed to make those cup noodles might just be preventing you from doing that. So get up, lift yourself and turn on your kettles, people.

Now let’s talk about the spice lovers, the masochists. Apparently they enjoy how their eyes and noses run with every bite of their food, and even more when they run straight to the toilet after a meal. And I’m one of these guys, so here’s a bunch of stuff I make for myself.

You can fry literally anything you want in your kettle by adding ghee. You can make scrambled eggs, Schezwan fried rice, macaroni pasta and even tacos. Adding extra chilli oil from the ramen to practically anything edible is one of the things I prefer to do as a spice addict. I’ve seen people make paneer bhurjis and curry in their kettle.

That’s it from my side. I’d love to hear more multifunctional perspectives about the local kettle, and I read my emails too (occasionally). Happy cooking, guys.