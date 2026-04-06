College Trip Frenzies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something oddly special about traveling with your college friends. It’s like having the task of being responsible and enjoying yourself. In fact, it is the trip where you have to take care of yourself and probably others as well. But it’s exciting.

I believe the trip starts from the planning itself, because the effort taken into that is truly a journey that cannot be undermined. Convincing everyone to come is the big step. Some say “yes” instantly, some say “I’ll check and let you know…” and especially the “abba nahi manegein” people. A funny thing I have experienced is that when you have a big group of friends, only 2-3 people are going to actually be planning it. They will check and book everything, while the others enjoy the fruits of being taken somewhere. Being caught up in the chaos of planning is something I’ve mostly found a bit overwhelming. However, I still am someone who likes to plan the trips (feeling good when it gets executed smoothly), but I need active responses from the others, because communication is key to these things. I don’t think it’s very demanding to want everyone who is going, to actively participate in the process of planning.

Moving onto THE trip. The chaos that ensues from the combination of issues and misunderstandings is beautiful too. I mean, it’s annoying at first, of course, but I also find it amusing when it all settles down. For example, when the bus is in the early morning and the question is ‘will everyone really get up on time’? Especially the sleepyheads. And the process of frantically calling them before time starts, to make sure they get up! Sometimes it feels like babysitting a group of lazy children. I know this to be a common feeling among the friends who are the ‘dads’ of the group when it comes to traveling. The feeling of wanting to be ahead of time for everything resonates strongly among us.

In my experience, once we generally reach the city, the discussion for the restaurant starts. It becomes intense at times, as everyone may not be on the same page, not just about what to eat, but even whether to go out or just order in. No doubt these parts can be stressful in big groups, but once a decision is made, and the food comes, everyone comes together. Yes it sounds cheesy, but it’s true. Everyone goes quiet or more chaotic, as long as it’s some form of peace—back to their sane selves. And I have to say it’s a wonderful feeling to chill with your friends and eat on the floor of the Airbnb. Also, in comparison to traveling with your family, walking with your friends and exploring the city freely without many rules is a serene experience to gain from college life. The freedom of being a college student in another city is a huge deal in my perspective. No doubt, there are possibilities of having difficulties with others during your stay, but it is important to take the chance of getting to know others outside of the campus. Hopefully, it will bring you closer than before as a group, at least in my experience. I am glad I got such a chance in my first year itself!