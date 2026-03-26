Beyond sightseeing: Immersion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What if I told you there is a version of yourself you haven’t met yet? One you never imagined you could become?

We often convince ourselves that we are not capable of certain things, or that we can’t become someone different. But that belief is just a trick our mind plays on us.

From a young age, I experienced travel not just as movement from one place to another, but as a way of stepping into different cultures and ways of living. It started with small family vacations that slowly opened up the beauty of India to me, from Rajasthan and Delhi to Goa, Kolkata and Gujarat. Back then, I remember complaining about leaving home, about packing, about long flights. But today, I would do anything to go back to those exact moments.

Travelling, I have realised, is so much more than visiting new places. It is not just about ticking destinations off a list or meeting new people. It is about understanding yourself. It is about those shared moments with the people you are with, where time, place and emotion all come together. The excitement of exploring a new city, trying unfamiliar food, and discovering local specialities is something we all look forward to, especially during summer and winter breaks.

For me, travel brings out a side I do not see in everyday life. It pushes me to explore not just the place, but myself. Different situations, whether good or challenging, show you how you react, how you adapt, and who you really are. Until you step out, you will never know.

What started as family vacations has now become something I feel I need, at least once a year. A break from routine is not just refreshing, it helps you think clearer and live better.

Some of my memories feel almost photographic now . The metro announcements in London, the quiet beauty of castles in England,the colorful wildlife in Singapore, the striking architecture of Dubai, and the jolly streets of Thailand. For the people who live there, it’s everyday life. But for someone visiting, it feels like everything. It teaches you to appreciate even the smallest details.

One of the most memorable experiences for me was a ten day school exchange program in the Netherlands. It is strange to think how just ten days can change you. I adapted quickly to their lifestyle, their routines, their culture. Evening cycle rides, endless green fields with windmills, their eating habits, even the way they spoke, it all stayed with me. It made me realise how much more there is to life than what we see every day.

There is a whole world out there waiting. We weren’t meant to stay in one place forever. We were meant to explore, to discover, and in the process, to discover ourselves.

Travel is not just about seeing new things. It’s about becoming someone who can adapt anywhere. Someone flexible enough to handle any situation, because even the chaos of travelling teaches you something about yourself.

I’ve only seen a small part of the world so far. But I know there’s so much more waiting. And somewhere along the way, I’m sure I will meet that version of myself I haven’t discovered yet.