The same sun rises across two parallel worlds, however each bathed in a different kind of glow. I like to resemble my life at home and Krea as my dual personalities trying to adjust in a shared world.

At home my life is more settled, where the sunlight gently seeps through the sheer curtains I have known my entire life, casting blue, orange and pink patterns on the floor. My mother’s booming voice floats in through the living room to my room as she winds up her Buddhist chant every morning. Breakfast at home is an act of affection- plates of steaming aloo parathas with hot chai, my father’s eyes and ears set on the NDTV channel for the headlines and the sensation of a cold, smoky morning breeze touching our faces through the balcony. There’s an undertone of intimate connections and familiarity in the air back home. My family’s presence at home quilts me with peace and comfort that I have been receiving all my life. My mother’s advice, whenever I need support for the silliest of things, is a thread woven from years of understanding and care for me. And my father’s silent glance, or his reassuring smile that says “Everything will be fine Gudia” heals away the discomfort in my chest and gives me hope.

Meanwhile, my life at Krea is a more seeking one. My day starts with the rhythmic trill of Last Christmas by Wham! that my roommate and I set up as our alarm during the first week of December in lieu of the holiday season. She is usually up before the alarm even rings and starts getting ready for class, while the sun rays sneak through every fold of our papery curtains directly hitting my eyes every morning. The dining hall buzzes with life while the students cluster around the tea counter, balancing plates of bread butter and hurriedly stuffing their faces with food to make it to class on time. And my new found favourite people, my friends, offer a completely different kind of support. One which is unfiltered, partially wisdomous and slightly stupid. Their presence keeps me going because it’s wrapped in humour and they help me push myself out of my comfort zone. They encourage me to voice my opinions and ideas in class, going up to new people and talking to them and to join unfamiliar clubs and courses. At the end of the day, these are the people who are an extension of my family and will grow besides me from this point onwards.

Both worlds share equally pure and raw moments, but it’s here at Krea where I am becoming who I am, and my home is just an escape to the person I was. It’s here, from where adulthood begins and childhood gets left behind.

As the night falls in both worlds, I go back to my room after having dinnertime conversations and comforting food with my parents when I am at home. On the other hand, when in Krea, I go back to my room, where my roommate and I watch movies and send each other reels across the room before going to sleep. Both worlds cradle me in the best possible way. In these two lives…I find balance.