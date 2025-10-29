Around the World in 52 Cards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever I travel, I like to be prepared. My suitcase will always be packed with an extra of everything, whether that is clothes or toiletries. By this time, everyone knows the basic travel essentials: power banks, sunscreen, a passport, etc. While all of that is a must, another item that has made it to the list for me is a deck of cards. You will always find a worn-out pack in the corner of the backpack that I have been carrying around for years. Before you argue that cards cannot be a “must-have” item, think again. I have fond memories from all of their travels, and one thing that has remained constant amongst them all is my cards.

You might be wondering, in the era of technology, why you need cards when you could just play games on your phone or doomscroll if you ever get bored. I used to think the same until the inevitable happened. I was on a plane en route to Goa when my phone ran out of charge, and so did my power bank. I could have just taken a nap or read a book, but that is when my sister pulled out a deck of cards from her bag. The next 2 hours went by in a blink of an eye as we played card games and accused each other of cheating if we lost.

Over a period of time, the purpose of these cards evolved from just killing boredom. I realized that one thing that brings people together from all races, castes, genders, or ethnicities is a plain and simple deck of cards. On my solo trips, it acted as a social passport. These cards helped me bond with a mixed group of people despite having a language barrier. We might not speak each other’s languages, but we knew how to call out each other’s bluffs and cheer when someone miraculously won a round. By the end of it, we had shared stories and made fond memories that I will never forget. The cards served as an icebreaker.

There is something comforting about it now. Occasionally, when everything seems too quiet, the cards provide me with company. It is reassuring to shuffle that old deck on lengthy train rides or on nights in little guesthouses when the Wi-Fi signal is not the most reliable. The sound of the cards shuffling together and the paper’s smooth texture, worn from years, brings familiarity in unfamiliar places. It’s how I re-establish myself and remind myself that happiness isn’t necessarily found in big adventures but rather in the simple, well-known rhythms.

Traveling anywhere involves a lot of anticipation, whether that is waiting for the next flight, hotel check-ins, or the perfect sunset. Most of the time is spent on the phone or checking your watch again and again, hoping for time to move faster. Something that can transform that waiting into shared memories is cards.

This deck has seen more of the world than most people. It has become a part of me at this point. It has been shuffled on train seats, airport floors, hotel beds, cafe tables, and even the hood of a car. The corners of the cards are frayed now, the box that once kept them together has been replaced with my scrunchie, and a few cards have creases on them. However, each bend in the card has some memory attached to it. It is a record of places and people. It is not just about the cards, but rather the opportunities they have opened and the memories they have made. Traveling for me is not just about going to touristy places but also making connections with people, and one thing that is essential in doing that is the deck of cards. I’ve come to see my deck as what traveling should be like: carefree, impulsive, and open to possibility. I am reminded each time I shuffle the cards to let go of rigid plans and simply play the hand that is handed to me, both literally and figuratively. In any case, it’s all part of the game whether you get the ideal draw or not.