It’s finals week, and I believe everyone is putting up Instagram stories of “Finals week or Final week, we will find out”, a sentiment that I have a love-hate relationship with. Because what do you mean, my Computer Science degree is just a glorified series of math courses, and my Economics degree is a cosplay of what is considered common sense? (More money, more buying, less money, less obvious -Thanks, Captain Obvious). So come along with me as I take you through a day in the life of an (aspiring) Economics and Computer Science double major with enough IQ to call out the obvious but not quite enough to figure out that the bug in the code was a capital letter. Let’s call it– A Tuesday through the Trenches.

8 am. I wake u- yeah, who am I kidding…

12 pm. I attempt to wake up, my roommate blissfully asleep, as my eyes fight one battle after another to keep themselves awake. The fix for my sleepiness? A 10-minute doomscrolling session. On X (yeah, I know, but I can’t help it). 15 minutes later, I finally dragged myself to the dining hall. The familiar smell of wet tablecloth and offshoot Colin. I stare at the food on my plate while my mind is doing gymnastics on what to start studying for. I decided to start with Data Structures and Algorithms first. My food is still bland and probably lacking salt.

1 pm. Back in my room. My roommate is still asleep. I muster up the courage and open my laptop. A loud gunshot is heard. My previous YouTube video, apparently, was playing the whole night. My roommate turns on his bed. I close that window, put on my headphones, and switch to my code.

3 pm. I’m still stuck. Why is my code not executing the way the textbook says it should? I alternate between my textbook and code like a clueless monkey trying to figure out why. Forty minutes of pure pain, refreshing Stack Overflow like it owes me money. Then boom—the bug is a capital S. Capital. S. I whisper “bro I have a double major for this” and stare at the wall for three whole minutes before forcing myself back in.

5 pm. I switched to Economics because my brain is officially fried with all those error messages. “Fiscal policy stimulates demand.” Yeah, no kidding. I highlight stuff, draw one sad graph, feel smart for eleven seconds, then remember I still have to write a case study. Notes look like a conspiracy wall now.

10 pm. Dinner. Just coffee and cup noodles. Boiling water, masala packet ripped open like I’m performing surgery, stir stir, eat while the code editor is still open in the background, judging me. Zero nutrition, 100% survival mode.

11:20 pm. Back at it. One more DSA problem set because the exam doesn’t care that I had noodles for dinner. Eyes burning, back hurting, but I’m in the zone now—sort of.

1:47 am. Group chat pings: “Guys, I think I might pass… or at least fail with style.” Fire emojis, praying hands, one “same bro, see you at 12 pm tomorrow.”

2:41 am. The laptop finally closes. I brush my teeth while replaying the capital S incident like a trauma flashback. Collapse into bed. The last thought before sleep kidnaps me: “Only four more days… or is it final week?”

But hey, tomorrow I’ll wake up at 12 pm again, doomscroll, and do it all over with the same hoodie and slightly more delusion. See you in the trenches, fellow double-major disasters.