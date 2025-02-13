“A” is for Art: The paradox of cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation in the visual arts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Art is inspired. Whether it be daily objects or abstract concepts like culture or religion, art is an accumulation of everything surrounding it. Culture plays a significant role in influencing art. It can also be aspects like norms and conventions that shape visual art, traditions or values. But how much inspiration is too much? How do we define the boundaries between appreciation and appropriation? Where do we draw the line?

Let’s start off by defining the two – cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation. Cultural appropriation is the adoption of elements done by an artist from another culture without permission or understanding of the elements’ cultural significance. On the other hand, cultural appreciation is when artists incorporate cultural elements like traditions, values, and histories into their work in a respectful and informed manner. An example from this context is of the infamous artist – Pablo Picasso. A Spanish painter, he was known for his significant contribution to art through his paintings, sculptures, printmaking pieces and founding the Cubist movement. Through the years 1906-1909, Picasso’s African period began, during which he took inspiration from African art. One of the artists he sought inspiration from was an Algerian woman named Baya Mahieddine. Known for art rooted in her tribal nature, it most obviously piqued the Western World’s interest. When she turned 16, she had her first exhibition held in Paris, which is one of the many reasons for Picasso’s interest in African art. Specifically, with African tribal art – and masks, in particular, seen quite often in the paintings made in his Cubist era.

Now, here’s why I am in a dilemma. If we type in Pablo Picasso or the Cubist movement in any search engine, no results mention Mahieddine. We simply get information on the so-called co-founders, Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque. There is no explicit mention of Picasso’s source of inspiration, but solely the greatness of the movement. So, the question that is raised is of credit. Why is Pablo Picasso the sole creditor of this movement? If his inspiration was taken from an Algerian woman – a person of colour who belongs to a minority and comes from one of the richest cultures that inspired a great painter, why is her name nowhere to be found? Shouldn’t she get credit?

But, in today’s world, we are interconnected through technology. One-click of a button can give us information about another person, group, culture, event, etc., wherever they may be. Technology has helped globalization heavily, and one of the aspects that has been exchanged is culture. Today, we can learn about any culture there is or ever was. Whether it be recipes, dance forms, movies, or songs, cultural exchange is at its peak. Quite obviously, this has influenced art as well. Paintings, drawings, sketches, etc., of people from different cultures inspired by artists from different cultural backgrounds. Plus, due to the internet a 30 second reel of an artwork can go viral, how do we know if the audience is aware of the history of the artwork? Does it have any cultural inspiration, and what is the history of the culture it was inspired by? If the basis of our everyday activities is inspired by different cultures, how do we differentiate cultural appropriation from cultural appreciation?

I believe the solution lies in something as simple as the alphabet. Those letters are – A, G, P, and R. First is A, which avoids aspects sacred to a culture. Artists should avoid religious or traditional practices that are symbols of empowerment for the culture. Second is G – giving credit where it’s due. If an artist’s art is influenced by a culture, giving credit to the other artist, tradition, values, etc., of that culture should be a priority. Followed by P, which promotes diversity. Promoting artists belonging to a cultural minority or the promotion of cultural ideologies, thoughts, values, etc., through artworks is equally as important. R stands for – researching the culture. Before taking inspiration from any culture, whether a simple design or traditions, an artist should fully immerse themselves in understanding its cultural significance and history.

In conclusion, this dilemma of cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation has only recently gained traction. However, that does not excuse artists in the past from taking accountability and giving credit. In my opinion, it is a simple affair. If inspiration is taken, go back to the basics. Putting yourself in the shoes of a person from another culture makes a huge difference. Art is indeed inspired, but inspiration, too, can have its complexities.