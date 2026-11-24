This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This time, I have another theory about a new family member: grandfathers. I find them very interesting specimens to look into. They have lived through decades and are still too innocent to understand how the world works. The more I observe my grandfather, the more I realise that he operates on a completely different set of rules.

For starters, I’ve noticed that most grandfathers have a hearing problem that they consider “normal”. You could be standing in front of them, speaking at a normal volume, staring into their soul and all you get back is a loud “Eh?”. You repeat yourself, only to watch them cup a hand behind their ear and tilt their head like a confused pigeon. You try recommending hearing aids to them, but they react as if I’m going to elope. And somehow, they put the blame on me, saying, “You don’t talk loud enough. Eat well.” For him the entire family needs to talk louder and it’s on us, not his ears. He also prefers that we speak directly into his left ear. Conversations have become a seating arrangement in my house, where everyone has to calculate which side of him we should sit on. But he never accepts that the problem is his, and neither do we have the heart to tell him that.

But I’ve also noticed that his hearing problem seems to disappear in a few situations. For example, I’d be sitting in the kitchen, calling out for him at the top of my lungs and he won’t respond. But when I’m three rooms away, opening a chocolate wrapper as quietly as humanly possible, he somehow hears it. I’m sitting there carefully peeling the corners apart when I suddenly hear the sound of his slippers dragging across the floor. Within seconds, he’s behind me asking what I’m eating and asks for a bite. He’ll even lean over my shoulder to inspect whether it’s milk chocolate. This is particularly impressive considering he’s diabetic and is very much not supposed to be eating any of it. I sometimes wonder if his hearing loss is selective or if he simply chooses to ignore what the rest of the family tells him.

And selective hearing is not the only contradiction I’ve noticed. Grandfathers also seem to have a very selective understanding of family values. Mine will spend hours talking about how important it is to stay united as a family, how siblings should never fight over money, and how we must always stand together as a family. And this comes from the same man who has had a falling-out with his own brother over ancestral property and has taken it to the courts. He tells us to share everything with our cousins, but sharing a few feet of property with his brother is a big no-no.

What I find most fascinating is how completely unbothered they are by the world around them. You could tell my grandfather that something has gone terribly wrong in your life, and all he will respond with is a slow nod and a vague “Hmm”. He’ll continue staring at the television, continue adjusting his specs. He has no urgency, no curiosity and no desire to investigate further. He’ll ask you a question, walk away before you finish answering, and then ask you the exact same question twenty minutes later. Half the time, I don’t think he knows what’s happening around him, and the other half, he is napping. He seems to have achieved a level of peace that the rest of us are spending lakhs on therapy trying to reach.

Despite all this confidence, grandfathers seem to have one very specific weakness: THE GRANDMOTHERS. I’ve noticed that my grandfather can argue with his brother, disagree with his own kids, get into road-rage and lecture everyone around him. He can stand at the front gate, hands on his hips arguing with the milkman. But the moment my grandmother calls his name, his entire personality changes. You can see the confidence drain out of him. He suddenly becomes very quiet, all ears and cooperative. He would agree that an apple is blue if my grandmother said so. No debates.