This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was 11 years old, my mom would ask me what I wanted 1 week before my birthday, and every single year, without fail, I would give her a long list of things which included a digital camera. Every year as the clock struck 12, it was time to open the gifts. I would somehow get everything that was on the list except the digital camera. For some reason, my mom was convinced that getting a digital camera was just one of my whims and I would probably just use it for 10 days and then abandon it to collect dust. No matter how much I convinced her that I would take proper care of it, she never budged. Neither did I. Year after year, the list kept getting shorter until the only thing that remained there was the camera. I hoped that my mother would see the consistency and finally give in by buying me a camera, but that however did not happen.

This got me thinking, what was so special about a digicam anyways? I get why people would want it now, because it is becoming trendy again. Every other 20-something year old is either going through their old box of items to find a digicam their parents probably owned 20 years ago and getting it repaired or buying a new one and adding sparkly stickers on it. It is extremely easy to convince a gen-z to purchase anything. Just make it go viral and trendy on social media, and thanks to herd mentality and the fear of missing out, the sales of the product will skyrocket. But whenever I asked my mother why she did not just give me a camera for my birthday, she would say the same thing, ‘Just use your phone to take pictures, it has a better quality, purchasing a digicam is unnecessary and a waste of time,’ and every time the answer would piss me off. I would try explaining how it is not the same but it was pointless arguing with her.

My fascination with the digital camera started when I was first introduced to my album of baby pictures. Funnily enough, my mother was a big fan of taking pictures of me as a baby in her digicam. She would print them all out and organise them in albums for me to cherish years later. The first time I saw it, I remember how my mother would excitedly tell the story behind each picture. Back in those days, there was a limit on the number of films, and she would have to wait weeks before she could see them. But she said it was all worth it. Her digicam captured my entire childhood. From my first steps, to my first time in a swimming pool, my first vacation and essentially every other milestone and precious moment for the first 7 years of my life. After which I believe the phones kind of took over and my mother gave up on waiting weeks for the photo to develop when she could just click the photos on her BlackBerry.

A digicam for me is not just about fitting in with the current culture. It holds a deeper, more sentimental feeling. There is something so nostalgic about taking pictures from it, printing them out and putting it in an album. Something to capture the highlights of the year. I know, I could do the same from my iPhone, but what makes the camera desirable is the memories that are attached with it. I am always facing storage issues due to clicking a million pictures of random things on my phone. The special pictures get lost in a pool of the random ones. They aren’t precious enough because it is easy to just erase everything within seconds. If my kids ask me to show pictures to them from my childhood, all I would have are the ones my mother took back in 2006 from the digicam, not the ones that I took on my iPhone, or the ones that were taken with the BlackBerry.

What makes the digicam so desirable is having a sense of permanency attached to it. It reminds me of a much simpler time. It is not just about giving my pictures a particular sense of aesthetic but rather preserving them and cherishing them years later when one day my kids ask me the story behind a particular picture and I excitedly tell them what makes it so special.