This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

Ever since that irrelevant, short, comedian made the comment about Barbie being nothing but a “plastic doll with big boobies,” I thought about all the positive lessons that Barbie teaches. Many people are blinded by the sparkly pink aesthetic put forward by the dolls and movies, but here are just a few of the amazing lessons we can all learn from Barbie and her friends:

She Does it ALL

One of Barbie’s best features is that she can do it all: every career from flight attendant, to doctor, to astronaut, and every hobby from camping, to dancing, to surfing. She doesn’t let her fears or other people’s opinions hold her back. When Barbie wants to do something, she goes for it. Barbie teaches young girls that they can do any career, any hobby, and anything that they set their sights on.

Bros before H*es

Barbie cares about the mission, the adventure, and the dreams that she shares with her friends. If and when she has a romance, it is always a subplot. Every single Barbie movie passes the Bechdel Test with flying colors. Even Ken, Barbie’s long term partner, never takes priority over her friends or sisters.

Female Friendship

In each and every movie in the Barbie universe, Barbie has a group of amazing female friends. There is always a journey to be had and a lesson to be learned, but to get through it Barbie always has to use the combined skill sets of the women who surround her. Barbie teaches lessons about the importance of working in a team over your personal interests.

She’s Uplifting

In nearly all Barbie media, someone is trying to tear down Barbie. Whether it’s her frenemy Racquelle in the Dreamhouse series, or her evil aunt Dame Devin in Barbie: Princess Charm School, Barbie always has an enemy. Nevertheless, Barbie remains her same respectful, poised, friendly self. In a world filled with movies where women tear each other down, all Barbie does is build everyone else up.

Pink, Sparkles, and Fashion

Her aesthetic teaches girls that no matter what the world may tell them, there is nothing weak about loving pink, sparkles, clothes and jewelry. She wears heels while in the doctor’s office and a pink wetsuit while on her surfboard. On the other hand her friends and sisters who choose wear different hairstyles and clothes are just as valid, important, and good.

Honorable Mention: Ken’s Femininity

In my youth, Ken was one of the only men on screen who we got to see embracing his feminine side. In the Dreamhouse series, he is often seen squealing, playing with Chelsea’s dolls, enjoying shopping, fashion, pink, and the infamous closet. Ken is so secure in himself and his masculinity that he is is not ashamed to enjoy traditionally female things.

So while people may believe that Barbie is nothing but unrealistic female body standards, and fruitless childhood fun, she has many lessons to teach. If you look just slightly behind the surface of the pink sparkly fun, the world of Barbie reveals its true nature, a powerful role model for children of any age.