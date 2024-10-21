My Favorite Study Spots Around Kenyon’s Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As midterms approach, finding comfortable study spots around campus can become stressful. Personally, I like a quiet space that allows me to focus and get my work done quickly, but others prefer a more social space that provides intervals of distraction. Here are my top study spots for social butterflies and quiet workers.

1. Chalmers

Chalmers has an array of different spaces for all kinds of studying styles. The reading rooms are perfect for those who like a silent working space. The third-floor reading room is my favorite, as it’s smaller and less crowded than the first-floor reading room, and the quiet environment helps me work best. The fourth-floor reading rooms provide other ideal spots for those who prefer quiet studying, and these rooms are often empty and available. L1 and L2 of Chalmers are two of the quietest places in the library. Sometimes, before a big exam, I will go to L2 and study for a couple of peaceful hours.

For those who prefer a social environment when working or studying, Floor 2 of Chalmers provides a broad selection of places to sit, work, and chat. On the second floor, people collaborate on projects, work on homework together, and socialize. The Writing Center is also located on the second floor, where the students who work there will help you edit and write your paper. For those working in small groups, there are many study rooms on the second floor that students can reserve to study privately. The main floor of Chalmers can get loud. In between classes, people will hang out with their friends on the couches to pass the time, creating a more social atmosphere in the library.

2. Wiggins

For those who prefer a louder setting, Wiggins has a great balance of social and academic focus. In the morning, Wiggins is a bustling spot to decompress and get work done, and the bagels and coffee are the highlight of my day. Even if you aren’t working, Wiggins is the perfect place to have a meeting or catch up with friends. Wiggins can quickly get busy, so on Mondays, I typically go at 7 am to reserve a spot and stay until my first class starts at 9 am.

3. Ascension

Ascension is a gorgeous building for silent studiers. On the third floor is a Harry Potter-esque reading room with stained-glass windows, which becomes even more beautiful when the natural light hits the room. The tables are large and convenient when spreading out your papers. There is also a large selection of open classrooms on the first floor where you can have a room all to yourself. You can’t go wrong with Ascension if you like a peaceful and charming place to study.

3. Your Dorm

Though this may be a controversial take, studying in your dorm can sometimes be productive and pleasant. As long as you and your roommate are on the same page, you can create a space as loud or quiet as desired. I myself find it difficult to work in my room, as I am often tempted to climb into my bed and go to sleep. However, for those of you who have the willpower to not get in bed, your dorm might just be the perfect study space. The dorm desks are a great size, and everything you could need for studying is nearby and accessible. Honestly, studying in your dorm may be the most comfortable spot on campus!

4. Outside

Abundant in grassy lawns and outdoor seating, Kenyon’s campus has endless space outside for doing homework. Outside the library and along Middlepath are various tables and benches where students sit down to study. Earlier in the school year, when the weather was nice and the sun was out, I loved to work outside. If you like to take breaks, studying outside provides the freedom to do so. I personally wouldn’t study outside for a big exam, but when I have a couple of homework assignments to complete, the outdoors is one of my preferred locations.

I know midterms can be stressful, but finding an area you enjoy working in is crucial for the studying process. I hope some of these tips help you find areas in which you feel comfortable studying, and, if you have found your designated area, give some of these suggestions a try!