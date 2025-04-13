An Inside Look at Thomas Hall, Kenyon College’s Newest Residence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

Kenyon College’s newest residence hall, Thomas Hall, officially opened in January 2025 for the spring semester. I was able to move into one of Thomas’ four-person apartments for my final semester of college, and was certainly a different experience than my previous housing assignments at Kenyon. Overall, I am happy to announce that, yes, Thomas is undoubtedly the nicest on-campus residence I have ever lived in.

For some context, Thomas Hall offers students the option between six-person and four-person apartments. Each apartment comes completely furnished with a dining table, dining chairs, a large coffee table, a couch and several lounge chairs. There is also a full kitchen, complete with a stove, oven, fridge/freezer, microwave, sink, and plenty of counter space. The common area is very spacious, and the giant windows, complete with stained glass, offer lots of natural light. In my apartment, there are two single rooms and one double room. I live in the double, which is definitely the largest bedroom I’ve ever come across at Kenyon. The best part? The double has its own ensuite bathroom. But every living situation is going to have its ups and downs.

Original photo by Shea Humphries

I don’t have many qualms with Thomas, but here are two things that can be irritating. First off, the window shades in the bedrooms are completely see-through. The room becomes so bright once the sun rises that I’ve resorted to wearing a sleep mask to bed. Is this the end of the world? Absolutely not, but you’d think that a brand-new apartment would have invested in shades that are actually capable of blocking out the light. Also, every door in the apartment has a keypad that unlocks it with a tap of your K-Card. Sounds nice in theory, right? Unfortunately, I quickly learned that it was more of a burden than a luxury. While I appreciate the added security, it is incredibly easy to lock yourself out of your bedroom. Even if you just take a quick trip to the kitchen, the doors are very heavy and will immediately close unless you prop them open. Basically, you are forced to carry your K-Card with you at all times.

Original photo by Shea Humphries

The residences that I lived in previously at Kenyon are Norton (freshman year), Bushnell (sophomore year), and the Tafts (first semester of senior year). I was abroad for the entirety of my junior year, so I was not living on campus. I actually liked my freshman and sophomore housing assignments, minus the onslaught of stink bugs in Norton, but living in one of the Taft Apartments was not my favorite. They are half-apartments, meaning there is no kitchen except for a sink, microwave and fridge. The Tafts are quite small, all the furniture is peeling, and they emit an overall dingy vibe. You can imagine, then, how nice it felt to move into Thomas, especially with all its amenities. The basement has a laundry room, trash room, and a surprising amount of common space. There are two different rooms filled with tables and chairs, along with a television, that are perfect for any social gathering or a study spot. I would definitely recommend Thomas Hall for Kenyon students who are considering where to live next semester.