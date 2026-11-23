This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about watching two people fall in love that makes you stop and take it all in. Maybe it’s seeing a couple slow dance in the kitchen, seeing a random couple in public, watching someone look at their partner like they’re the only person in the room or even witnessing a proposal that makes you unexpectedly tear up. Sometimes, it’s even a fictional couple on a television screen that makes you pause the episode just to process what you watched.

It’s a strange feeling because you’re not the one falling in love. You’re simply witnessing it, yet somehow, you’re experiencing an overwhelming amount of emotion yourself.

It’s not necessarily sadness. It’s not entirely happiness, either. It’s something in between.

There is a certain kind of beauty in watching someone experience something so genuine. Seeing two people find comfort in one another, knowing they have someone to share their ordinary moments with, or watching the way someone’s entire face lights up when their partner walks into a room can make you feel things you didn’t even know you were capable of feeling.

Part of it might be that we’re recognizing something we hope to experience ourselves. Seeing someone else receive the kind of love we’ve imagined can bring out a sense of longing. It’s a reminder of the little things we want someday: someone who remembers the small details, spontaneous kisses, laughing until your stomach hurts and having a person who makes even the most ordinary days feel special.

That doesn’t mean we’re unhappy with our own lives. We can be perfectly content with where we are and still wish we had someone to share certain moments with. We can genuinely be happy for other people while quietly hoping that one day we’ll experience something similar.

There’s also something beautiful about witnessing love without being directly involved in it. For a moment, you’re not thinking about your own relationships, expectations or romantic experiences. You’re simply appreciating something happening between two other people. It’s almost like getting a glimpse into a feeling that reminds you how wonderful being human can be.

Touchstone Pictures

What’s even stranger is how difficult the feeling is to explain. If someone asked why a particular couple made me tear up or why I had to pause a movie because of a five-second interaction between two characters, I genuinely wouldn’t know what to say. How do you explain a feeling that is simultaneously happiness, admiration, longing and something you can’t quite identify?

It’s almost overwhelming, like your heart is experiencing too many emotions at once. You want to smile, cry, laugh and just sit there for a moment taking it all in. Even after trying to explain it, you still feel like you’re missing the words to describe what just happened inside you.

Maybe that’s why these moments affect us so deeply. They remind us that love exists in so many different forms and that there are people out there experiencing the very things we dream about. They remind us that the world isn’t always as complicated as it feels, and that sometimes, two people can simply make each other happy.

I think that’s what makes this feeling so difficult to explain. It’s happiness mixed with longing, admiration, hope and maybe even a little jealousy. Not the kind of jealousy that wishes someone else didn’t have what they have, but the kind that makes you wonder when you’ll get your own version of it.

So, the next time you find yourself tearing up over a couple you’ve never met, smiling at a stranger’s engagement announcement or replaying a fictional romantic scene because it made your heart feel a little too full, don’t feel silly about it. Maybe you’re not just emotional because they’re in love.

Maybe you’re emotional because watching them reminds you how much beauty there is in loving someone and being loved in return. There’s nothing wrong with wanting a little bit of that for yourself.