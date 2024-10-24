How to cope with seasonal depression during these upcoming colder months

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the chilly time of year approaches, and all the leaves begin to fall off the changing trees, certain negative feelings and thoughts may make their way into our heads. It is a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and it can happen to the best of us.

Typical symptoms include increased feelings of sadness as well as fatigue, low energy and pessimistic thoughts during fall and winter. It is quite common because when temperatures drop and the workload gets larger and larger, all people want to do is avoid everything and return to when the weather is calm and warm. In addition to that, it is scientifically proven that due to the shorter days in the colder months, the chemistry in our heads is altered and that can lead to signs of depression.

I know seasonal depression all too well, as it hits me hard every year around this time, but I have picked up some methods of coping with it that may help if you have also felt this way. One of the first ones I want to mention, which is probably the most effective one in my eyes, is seeing your loved ones often. Hanging out with the people that make you happiest is a great way to keep your mind off of negative thoughts.

If you stay in bed all day scrolling aimlessly on social media, which I am certainly guilty of, it’s likely you will feel sad. Making fun plans with your friends or family will snap you out of your depressing thoughts and put you in a better mindset. One of my favorite activities to do with friends during the cold seasons is to bundle up in all kinds of warm clothes, brew up some tasty hot coffee and enjoy a peaceful hike through the woods, the mountains or wherever else you wish. When participating in hikes, you are outside getting some fresh air as well as being delighted by your friends’ presence.

Another great method I have learned that has always helped me stay more positive is keeping a good schedule and getting sleep. My junior year of high school was a very difficult time for me because I had been staying up all hours of the night, dreading going to sleep so I could make some more time for myself. My sleep schedule was nonexistent, I was missing more school than I was attending and I had never been more unhappy in my entire life. Once I begun to fix my sleep schedule and go to bed at a more reasonable hour, my whole mood flipped almost instantly. Getting enough rest regularly and going to bed at a good time is so critical, especially for a college student. So make sure to sleep at the right times and for at least eight hours during the colder seasons or seasonal depression will not go away so easily.

Working on procrastination is such a small but significant thing to do while dealing with seasonal depression. I should know, because procrastination is one of my greatest struggles, cold outside or not. I also know a good chunk of our world’s population struggles with procrastination as well, and that’s why I can relate to a lot of people when I say it is a challenge.

When I’m already grappling with depressing thoughts and it’s so cold outside, all I want to do is stay indoors. Being behind on work and stressing about it only adds to the burden. All worrying about my homework assignments did was cause me to struggle more with my time management and mood improvement. When I stayed on top of my work and did not wait until the last possible second to get things submitted, I felt way calmer. I had much more time for leisure and did not have as much anxiety, which tends to then lead to depression.

These methods can go hand in hand with each other, but I have found that eating right and exercising normally improves my mood and puts depressing thoughts in the back of my mind. I think it is common knowledge that staying in bed all day, not moving your body or eating too much junk food can result in an upset mood, especially during the fall and winter. It is beneficial in all areas of life to always move your body and keep to a good diet, but when depressed, it can help keep bad thoughts and actions at bay.

To conclude, whether or not you get seasonal depression during the cold months, it is always important to make sure you are sleeping enough, eating and exercising well, spending time with the people who make you happiest and getting work done at a timely manner. All of these methods to combat depression are also just things you should always do to remain happy and healthy, so keep them in mind!