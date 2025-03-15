The secret to healthy hair

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many reasons why your hair is unhealthy or doesn’t look and feel the way you want it to. It isn’t just genetics when it comes to your hair, but the health of your hair may be because of the things in your everyday routine you are or aren’t doing. I am here to let you in on all of the secrets to getting your hair healthy, shiny, soft and long.

Signs of unhealthy hair

Maybe you are unsure if your hair is unhealthy or healthy, but I am here to help you understand the difference. So you know how to restore the health of your hair, step one must be accepting that you have damaged hair.

Excessive shedding, split ends, dullness, no volume, brittleness and lack of elasticity are all symptoms of unhealthy hair. According to Prose, it is normal to lose up to 50-100 strands of hair a day, however, anything more is unhealthy and you may have damage. When hair is dry and damaged, it doesn’t have enough moisture to maintain its soft and shiny texture. This causes the hair to appear dry and brittle. If your hair is losing its elasticity or stretch, it may be a sign of breakage.

There are so many signs to let you know your hair is damaged. Acknowledging you have unhealthy hair is step one on your hair journey. Once you know what damage you have, it will be easier to understand what measures need to be taken to repair the health of your hair.

what you’re doing wrong

There are habits that you are doing every day to your hair that may be causing the damage. Without realizing it, your hair may be getting unhealthier each day.

According to AAD, most of these practices happen while your hair is wet. For example, when showering, it is important to gently shampoo your scalp and not the ends of your hair. When rinsing, try to let the shampoo flow through the length of your hair without rubbing it in. Simply after shampooing, always condition your hair to restore moisture to your ends. After the shower, don’t rub your hair with a towel to release moisture.

Instead, try to release as much moisture as possible with your hands, and then use a microfiber towel to wrap around your head. Try not to brush your hair when it is wet, as well. You should be brushing your hair before the shower and after washing your hair when the moisture is gone and your hair is on its way to drying fully.

When you do brush your hair, try starting at the ends and work your way towards the roots. Last but not least, any heat you are excessively using on your hair is causing damage. This includes blow drying, using a curling iron and straightening your hair. When using any of those tools, use them less often and on the lowest setting to prevent further damage.

How to restore your hair

There are so many measures you could take to increase the health of your hair. There are habits you should adopt, and there are things you can do for a short amount of time to increase the overall health of your hair. When trying to restore the health of your hair, there are remedies you can do to reverse the damage.

If you suffer from split ends, a trim is the best way to get rid of them, however, deep conditioning and hair masks can also lead to less damage. If you are looking to add shine back to your hair, try oiling the mid to ends of your hair every day. If you lack volume in your hair, use a detox shampoo now and then to relieve build-up and blockage in your scalp. A healthy scalp is a major step toward healthy hair.

Once you revive your hair, there are habits you should do even when your hair remains healthy. For instance, a healthy diet, less heat, sleeping on silk and the right shampoo and conditioner can all change the way your hair looks and feels.

To start, Healthline says there are foods you should make sure you are eating almost every day. Like, food with protein, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. If you are trying to increase your protein intake, try to eat more eggs, lean meat, poultry and fish. Keeping up with your vitamins is important for your hair health, and you should be trying to eat fruits, vegetables and nuts to maintain the health of your hair.

Foods with omega-3 fatty acids stimulate the hair follicles and will improve your overall scalp health. These include foods like flax seed, yogurt, cottage cheese and cereal. With that being said, a balanced diet leads to healthier and stronger hair.

To find the right shampoo and conditioner, it is important to know your hair type and features. Ask yourself how often your hair gets oily, or if your scalp is severely dry most of the time. Is your hair textured? Questions like these can help you find what shampoo and conditioner is best for your hair. When looking, try to also avoid harsh ingredients like sulfates and silicone. As a reminder, price does not always mean the product is better.

How to grow your hair

Reviving your hair is only one part of healthy hair, finding length and volume is another. According to KÉRASTASE, many steps help grow your hair that similarly make your hair healthy. For instance, less heat, which even includes hot water in the shower. While washing your hair avoid steaming hot water, as it can dry out the scalp and break your strands.

KÉRASTASE also recommends trying warm water up until after you condition your hair, then use a blast of cold water to seal the cuticles of your strands. When shampooing give your scalp a deep massage, and it will encourage blood flow to the follicles. This delivers all the important oxygen and nutrients to your roots. Similarly, for the overall health of your hair, it is important to have a balanced diet, use less heat, get trims regularly and oil the ends of your hair.

Products you should be using

Now that you know the steps that need to be taken to achieve healthy hair, here are some products that are highly recommended to use during these steps. When looking for new products, be mindful of ingredients. Good Housekeeping suggests looking for items that have coconut oil, Argan oil, aloe or spirulina. Some products you should be looking to add to your new haircare routine include shampoo, conditioner, hair serum/oil, leave-in conditioner and heat protectant.

Good Housekeeping lists products that you should be using if you want to keep your hair healthy, as well as the pros and cons of each product. For instance, some shampoos and conditioners that may work for you include: Joico Strengthening, Kérastase Densifique, Redken Acidic Color Gloss, Nexxus Ultralight Smooth and Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate.

When looking to try new leave-in conditioners, InStyle suggests, Crown Affair, Odele, Kristin Ess Peptide Protect Anti-Fade, Color Wow Dream Cocktail and Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting, to name a few. Hair oiling is a crucial step in making your hair healthy and Allure has listed a few recommendations like K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, Ouai Hair Oil, Kérastase Elixir Ultime Original Hair Oil, Olaplex, Verb Ghost Weightless Hair Oil and Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss.

Last but not least, heat protectant is essential to keeping your hair healthy. Cosmopolitan has listed some of the best heat protectants for your usage including CHI 44 Iron Guard, Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1, Moroccanoil Perfect Defense, Paul Mitchell Hot Off The Press, Dae Hair Agave Dry Heat & Hold, Kenra Professional Platinum and OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout.

It is time to make the change and get your hair back on track. You know exactly what needs to be added to your hair routine, and there is no excuse holding you back now. The way you treat your hair makes a difference in the appearance of it. Take your hair routine to the next level and get your hair healthier than ever before.