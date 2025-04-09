The inside scoop on the Michigan Fashion Media Summit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In February 2022, my senior year of high school, I was sitting in my favorite marketing class, scrolling on Instagram, hopelessly searching for a way to get involved in my small town. That’s when I stumbled upon a post about the Michigan Fashion Media Summit (MFMS) — what looked like the first and only fashion event in my area. Instantly, I was intrigued.

Luckily, I live right next to one of the best public universities in the country: The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. I reached out to my marketing teacher and asked if she knew anyone who might want to attend a fashion event with me. Next thing I knew, my friend George and I were buying tickets and heading to campus. We had no idea what to expect, but we knew one thing; we wanted to be in the room, involved and inspired.

Fast forward four years, and I’m now studying fashion merchandising and marketing at Kent State University. George is a board member of the MFMS and founder of Creative Blueprint.

“Watching the MFMS grow in the two years I’ve been a part of the organization has been really special,” George Vanhaaften, director of external marketing and owner and creative director of Creative Blueprint, said. “I truly believe we provide value to anyone interested in this professional space—whether it be entrepreneurship, design, beauty, media or the intersection between fashion and sports.”

Friday, March 29 — The 8th Annual Michigan Fashion Media Summit

Held at the University of Michigan’s, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, this year’s MFMS felt different. The energy, the competition, the edge—it was all noticeable to me. The panel speakers, brand partnerships, gifting experiences, events and sense of community were next-level. For just $50, a VIP ticket offered access to an unforgettable two-day experience—something I’d love to see brought to Kent State.

Thursday, 9:45 a.m.— Dairy Boy Pop-Up

I secured my spot in line in downtown Ann Arbor for Paige Lorenze’s Dairy Boy “Study Break” pop-up, her first ever, kicking off her college tour. After waiting two hours, I finally met her. I’ve followed Lorenze since her early YouTube days and admire her authenticity and growth as a female entrepreneur.

From the event, I picked up a Dairy Boy matcha with whole milk, an exclusive Ann Arbor crewneck, a trucker hat—and a parking ticket. Totally worth it.

Thursday, 4:00 p.m. — Dinner at Sava’s & MFMS Thursday Night Launch Party

That evening, I met up with two friends from Kent State, Ben Baczkowski and Lucia Perry, at my favorite Ann Arbor restaurant, Sava’s. We bonded over espresso martinis and boom boom shrimp—my go-to order. Afterward, we grabbed notebooks and pens from Walgreens and walked to the University of Michigan Museum of Art, where the MFMS Thursday Night Launch Party was being held exclusively for VIP guests.

The event was a dream. With stunning floral arrangements from University Florals, curated cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and interactive booths—including embroidery, bouquet-making and ear piercing—every detail was unforgettable. Live music and a cocktail dress code added the perfect finishing touch.

Each VIP guest received a Land’s End canvas tote with “MFMS” embroidered on the side—filled with incredible gifts:

A full-size Billie Eilish perfume



Snacks and drinks from Poppi, Unwell, Smart Sweets, Skinny Dipped and Realsy



A Stoney Clover toiletry bag



Beauty products from Color Wow, John Frieda, Skin by Ella Rose, Biore, Tarte and Hello Sunday



Discount cards from Heaven Mayhem, Wildflower Cases, Bivouac and Sweetgreen



Friday, 7:45 a.m. — Summit Day

I kicked off the day by rushing up to George: “Are there any Coffee Chats—or anything—still open?” I had just missed the window to sign up, but he graciously added me to the Lunch & Learn with Wolverine Worldwide waitlist. That small moment speaks volumes about the MFMS’s growth.

Back in 2022, I got a one-on-one coffee chat with Ali Gropper, one of the MFMS founders and now Co-Founder of celebrity styling agency Danielle and Alix. That year, I hadn’t even signed up in advance—it was pure luck. This time, every coffee chat session was packed. While I can’t cover them all, here are my favorite panels from the event:

Panel 1: From Followers to Founders — Creators Building Thriving Businesses (Presented by Shopify)

Featuring:

Chelsea Parke Kramer, founder & CEO of Parke



Ella Rose McFadin, creator & founder of Skin by Ella Rose



Dianna Cohen, founder of Crown Affair



Jessica Williams, Head of Brand and Partnerships at Shopify

This panel delivered so much wisdom—our notebooks were full. Dianna Cohen stood out most to me. One quote from her that really stuck was, “Even if someone has the same idea as you, nobody can do it as well as you.”

Her perspective was empowering—she encouraged confidence, self-trust and ownership. Every one of my quotes from this panel came from Cohen.

Panel 2: Beyond the Bottle — Translating Fashion to Fragrance

Speakers:

Lori Singer, President of Parlux Fragrances



Jon Dinapoli, Founder & Chief Creative of Jon Michael Design

We learned about the creative and commercial processes behind iconic scents, like Billie Eilish’s perfume (which took 11 months to develop) and Paris Hilton’s 29 fragrances with Parlux. Dinapoli inspired me with his creative storytelling, while Singer emphasized strategic business thinking. I see myself as a blend of the two—creative, yet business-minded.

Singer wrapped up with this advice, “Believe in yourself, go for it, have curiosity and hunger, speak up—share your opinions, make your own opportunities.”

Panel 4: The New Rules of Luxury Fashion

Speakers:

Bonnie Abraham, SVP at Balenciaga



Daniel Jadczak, CIO of LVMH North America



Rebecca Goodman, VP of Marketing & Communications at Manolo Blahnik



James Nakajima, Manager of Corporate Development at Oscar de la Renta

This panel felt like the epicenter of modern luxury. Rebecca Goodman highlighted the power of product placement, sharing how Margot Robbie wearing Manolo Blahniks in “Barbie” aligned perfectly with both brand identities.

Panel 5: Steering a Fashion Legacy

Speakers:

Emilie Rubinfield, Global President of Carolina Herrera



Marcus Collins, professor & bestselling Author

Before this panel, Lucia and I approached a woman in a stunning dress to compliment her—she replied, “It’s Carolina Herrera.” It was Emilie Rubinfield herself.

She later brought up that interaction during the panel, connecting it to the importance of being curious, constantly learning, visiting museums and paying attention to the world around you. When asked about the most pivotal moment in her career, Rubinfield shared a story about dressing her first mannequin at her first retail job. That deeply resonated with me—sometimes, your earliest dreams matter just as much as your biggest titles.

Panel 6: The Business of Being You — Scaling Influence into a Lasting Brand Legacy (Presented by Dairy Boy)

Speakers:

Paige Lorenze, founder, entrepreneur & digital creator of Dairy Boy



Rachel Liebenthal, Chief Brand Officer of Dairy Boy

Paige discussed the 2025 vision for Dairy Boy—including everyday basics, a Nantucket drop, a cashmere line and a potential rebrand. She emphasized how much the Midwest means to her brand and how she’s embracing a slower, more romantic lifestyle after her NYC influencer days.

This year’s MFMS was beyond anything I could’ve imagined. To be in a space filled with so much motivation, creativity and forward-thinking energy was unforgettable. I’m already looking forward to next year—bigger, better and even more inspiring.