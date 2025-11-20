The death of the beauty guru

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Five years ago, makeup tutorials were the peak of YouTube. As soon as our favorite beauty guru posted on YouTube, we all magically had a beauty blender in hand and a matte lip combo on. Today, we may or may not come across a tutorial on TikTok, give it a like and move on.

Whether you loved or hated the beauty era of YouTube, it was undeniable that it changed the world of cosmetics forever. Iconic influencers were (literally) blending in every element imaginable into one video. Drama, tips and hacks, challenges, inclusivity and of course, some of the best content ever created.

All you needed was a ring light, some makeup and a camera, and you had the ability to capture an audience. We got to witness artists like NikkieTutorials, Jaclyn Hill, Jeffree Star, Patrick Star and many more showcase their talent, gossip and create a beauty industry empire. So, what happened?

Behind the scenes, the industry was not as seamless as 2016 YouTube made it seem. Although the fall of beauty gurus seems sudden, when really thinking about it, it faded throughout time. In a way, the era will never truly disappear as we see it in memes, references and even fictional characters. Somewhere in between all the iconic collabs, brand deals and pallet launches, the beauty industry was beginning to crack.

One of the main things that comes to mind when thinking about the downfall of beauty on YouTube is none other than the “Bye Sister” video that shook the world. After years of collaboration and friendship, Tati Westbrook released a video exposing James Charles for supporting a brand other than hers and his “disgusting” behind-the-scenes behavior.

In one of the best online feuds of all time, a series of other videos were released by James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Jeffree Star and more videos by Tati. The feud exploded in the beauty industry, affecting everything that we had expected out of influencers. After this incident, less and less collaborations happened, and the overall energy of videos had shifted completely.

This trend followed from 2018-2020, where the entire industry was wrapped in drama (old and new). Although it was entertaining as a viewer, it completely changed the industry as we knew it. Because of the expectation for drama and keeping up with the audience, the videos grew inauthentic over time. Honest reviews dwindled and viewers were seeing more sponsored, biased videos from influencers from whom we expected a real and raw reaction from. The authenticity was one of the reasons the beauty industry got so popular to begin with. People yearned for the connection of sitting in front of your mirror struggling to follow a realistic tutorial.

The rise of TikTok may have been the tipping point for this era. Viewers no longer felt the need to watch a 15-minute sponsored video of a product review when a short-form version made by someone unsponsored and genuine was at their fingertips. And while beauty influencers tried to shift platforms, some of them did not stick. Instead, TikTok gave birth to a whole new era of beauty influencers. In the beginning, it was refreshing not to have to see the same four gurus over again, and getting fresh faces on a fresh platform.

With the changing in culture also came changes in aesthetics. In the peak of YouTube, people were watching complex tutorials full of color and vibrancy. Learning how to do a rainbow glitter cut crease was the only thing concerning viewers. The trends have changed drastically since then. Skincare forward looks and “clean girl” aesthetics and “mocha makeup” became the rave. People wanted to highlight their natural beauty as opposed to the full coverage looks that YouTube was giving us. Whether you participated in the clean girl era or not, everyone has seen inspired looks on their TikTok, and most likely our former favs are not the ones who posted it.

Even the idea of a “beauty guru” has seemed to fade with time. While being an influencer is still hotter than ever, the standards and relationship an influencer has with their audience have completely changed. Audience relationships are almost parasocial now, and fewer collaborations and product launches are happening from the people we used to know and love. While the guru may have been long gone, the love people have for beauty is not.