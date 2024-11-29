The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrity culture has massively changed since social media became a part of our everyday lives. Many apps like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok are responsible for launching the careers of some of the celebrities we know today. You could be thinking of Alix Earle, Addison Rae or Jake Shane, but social media also played a role in starting up the careers of superstars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Shawn Mendes!

Social media apps have granted celebrities the ability to connect with their followers and fans directly, which also allows celebrities to have more control over their personal branding. On these apps, they can engage with their fans and show their real lives in ways that couldn’t be done before.

With celebrities having direct access to what is being said about them and the ability to oversee public comments, it is easier for them to respond to false rumors and make a statement with a video, post, live stream or tweet. Not only has this allowed public figures to try and control the narrative that is being spread about them, but it has transformed traditional journalism.

While print magazine interviews, radio interviews and exclusive interviews are still relevant, it can be argued that they do not hold the same value as they used to. Social media allows public figures to share and comment on things on their terms.

Fame no longer applies only to select careers like actors, musicians, models, or athletes. People can leverage social media followers, create an empire of their own and launch brands. Social media provides people the choice to advertise directly to their audience and post content about their brand at no charge. Of course, they can go back to basics and use billboards, commercials, product placement or advertisements in magazines, but social media ensures their target audience will see.

Social media has given platforms to many people. Individuals now have a chance of going viral and possibly gaining overnight success. However, it can often be bittersweet and almost too good to be true due to social media platforms constantly evolving and seeking the next trend or person to highlight. Social media can present amazing opportunities for people to follow their passions and skills while also connecting with people all around the world.