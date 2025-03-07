The power of perception: How changing your view can shape your reality

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What if some of the biggest obstacles in your life aren’t your circumstances but the way you decide to view them? Perception isn’t just the way we view the world; it shapes our realities and is the basis of our emotions, opinions and decisions.

Think of it like this, it’s a rainy day, one person will be irritated by the gloomy weather and find it depressing, while another will think of the rainy day as a calm day because of the comforting sound of rain. The difference? Perception.

A difference of perception refers to how a group of individuals interpret the same situation. While some may perceive something as a setback, others could view it as an opportunity for growth.

Perspective will always exist in the human brain, it is only a matter of what perspective we choose to have that can shape different outcomes and experiences. In my own life, I have learned that every good and negative event can lead to something. One door closing means another one will open.

In the fall semester of 2024, I wrote an article about academic writing and how perception can play a large role in having the right amount of motivation to not only get my schoolwork done but also do it well.

Whether it is thinking of school as a privilege rather than a burden or viewing the loss of something as a chance to gain something that can help you become who you are destined to be, perspective can lead you in many different directions. However, you must understand that this mindset is easier said than done.

Oprah Winfrey faced plenty of rejection earlier in her career, yet she never allowed rejection to set her back; she viewed her rejection as a challenge to grow. Lizzo is known as a singer who just wants to feel good in her own body even with thousands of online viewers attempting to tear her down. Lady Gaga has the image of a woman trying to change the traditional perceptions of beauty and gender while saying, “I’m just trying to save the world, one sequin at a time.” There are many figures in the limelight we can look to while trying to interpret our situations.

Not only is how we perceive our situations important, but the perception of others can be very important, too. When someone finds themself in a sticky situation and is unsure of what to do, they turn to those closest to them to provide a second opinion. Friends and family are sometimes able to give great advice because they can perceive your situation from the outside.

Although outside perception can be a good set of second opinions, it’s not always a good opinion you will receive. Some can have very negative opinions of you, yet it’s not their perception that shapes your reality, it’s how you choose to handle it that shapes it.

If every celebrity allowed every person with a negative opinion to affect them, they wouldn’t be where they are today. Remember that only you have the power to shape your reality whether it’s simply through how you change your perspective, or if it’s the action you decide to take to change your course.

Understand that this mindset is not easy. There are things you can do to get yourself closer to this mindset. Reframing negative thoughts is a great first step as you can change your wording of sentences like “I failed this” to “I learned something.”

One thing that helped me was learning gratitude. Occasionally throughout my day, I will write down notes of small things that happened that helped my day become a good one. Notes that talked about how my coffee for the day was good, or how a kind person held the door open for me.

Sometimes a good shift can also be surrounding yourself with others who have a positive mindset. When you’re surrounded by positivity, it’s hard to not feel that energy and adapt to it. The people around us can help shape our perception.

Although it’s not a simple thing to switch an already made-up mind, anyone with the want to do so can make this happen. You hold all the power to dictate what the future holds. I challenge you to practice one perception shift today. Whether that means writing down small notes of positive events or simply seeing a tough situation as room for growth.