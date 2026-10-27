All About O-O-O-Ozempic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially Thanksgiving season and people are looking … skinnier than ever. Are they already saving up for that big Thanksgiving meal? Or perhaps, like me, they have entered the side of TikTok called “skinnytok” which, as the name suggests, is where TikTok influences you to think that no matter what you look like, you can always be skinnier.

It’s hard being a young adult. Our minds are impressionable, we’re trying to fit in and, if you’re anything like me, you’re utterly self-conscious, and every look in your direction might mean someone is judging you. However, what does it even mean to be “fat?” Well, according to the Mayo Clinic, being overweight is “having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or higher.” To put that into perspective, here is the BMI equation:

BMI = [(Weight in pounds)/(height in inches)^2] x 703

So, for a 5’6” girl, the cutoff weight before being considered overweight is 154 lbs. Now, I am not one to argue with science, but using BMI to determine being overweight has its limitations. I mean, if you have ever met a 5’6” woman who weighs 155 lbs, would you think she was overweight?

Especially considering that the scale cannot distinguish between muscle and fat, and even though you might have a BMI over 25, your weight could be attributed to muscle density rather than excess fat.

No matter what your BMI is, people are still considered overweight purely based on how they look. Even Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out about how she has been considered overweight in the celebrity world—can you imagine!

Now, when this trend gets spread around social media platforms, which young women like myself spend a few hours scrolling through every day, seeing the constant promotion of skinny culture can start to embed itself into your brain.

Maybe you never thought about the way your arms sagged a little bit, but now that someone pointed it out, that’s all you notice. Social media videos can be deceiving. You never know what is true and what is exaggerated, but they make a difference nonetheless.

This is especially true considering that comparison is the thief of joy. Time and time again, I find myself comparing what I do, what I eat, how I dress and my current success in life to random people on the internet and it makes me feel horrible.

The skinny epidemic was a fad in the early 2000s, but like all trends, its life is circular. We are now seeing a reemergence of the “never thin enough” campaign. Except this time there are dozens of different ways to solve all of your problems and insecurities.

Just one singular medication. Would you use it? If you answered yes, you are not alone. For many women, constantly comparing themselves to others on social media results in them taking GLP-1 medications, which help decrease appetite. In fact, GLP-1 usage has risen by 500% within the past few years.

But, before you start comparing yourself to other people, I want to remind you that you are beautiful, and I’m not just saying that. I have never looked at a woman and not thought she was gorgeous in her own, unique way. So keep being you and don’t let anyone persuade you otherwise!