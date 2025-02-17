My experience with Valentine’s Day: A one-year reflection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been one year since I wrote about my personal experience with Valentine’s Day and how an independent woman like myself makes it enjoyable. I thought it could be insightful to reflect on the year I’ve had and see if my opinions have changed. For those interested, my original article can be found here!

The consensus on Valentine’s Day can be very back and white. It often seems that people either love it, or they hate it. Usually, this decision stems from what their relationship status is when the holiday rolls around. For me, I have a different bias. I’ll be 22 years old by the time you’re reading this because, yes, my birthday does fall on Valentine’s Day.

If I think about it, I can admit that I have never seen Valentine’s Day in its traditional, “romantic” light. I know this sentiment is most likely due to my birthday falling on the very same day. I’ve always spent Valentine’s Day with my friends and family, so for me, the holiday has been more focused on the platonic and familial love I have for those in my life.

My 22nd birthday was no different. I had an amazing time going to dinner and playing some indoor mini-golf with my family. My friends took me out the night of my birthday and we also had an incredible time, going to a few of the bars in our college town of Kent, Ohio.

So, do I feel that there is a void in my life because I’ve never been in a relationship? Sometimes, but ultimately no. I think I have begun to realize that because I have spent my life alone romantically speaking, it could make it harder for me to find a fulfilling romantic relationship. I have been on a handful of dates, all with different people, and none of them have turned out in the long run.

I noticed this could be because I know I’m happy the way I am, and my life is already pretty fulfilling. So, if someone isn’t adding anything positive to my life, I simply don’t want it, nor do I really need it. It can be hard to tell someone I am not seeking a relationship because I need them.

In other words, you’re not my savior. I seek a relationship that would make my life better. This is not to say that someone needs to be perfect. We are human, and humans make mistakes now and again, but I’m already surrounded by wonderful friends who uplift me and an amazing family who support my dreams. If you’re not going to be a generally positive light in my life, I’d rather continue to do life the way I’ve been living it: With my friends and family by my side.

To all the people in a similar situation to me, don’t fret! I’m not about to tell you “It’s just not your time yet” because that always grinds my gears. Why do I have to wait to be loved? You don’t, but I know how often it can feel that way.

So, what else did I do this Valentine’s Day to make it special? Well, I of course had a Galentine’s get-together with my besties again, and I continued the tradition of crafting cute little Valentine-themed outfits to wear all week. I focused my love and appreciation on not only my friends and family but myself. I said it last year, but I’ll say it again: Loving yourself is so important! You won’t have love to give if you don’t have love for yourself.

So, no. My opinions have not changed all that much. I have made some new revelations, but my original feelings still stand. I find surrounding myself with people who make me happy, leads to a fulfilling Valentine’s Day even though I’m single.

Valentine’s Day should not only be a celebration of romantic love, but any love or relationships you have in your life. This is how I have been able to stay content with myself for 22 years now. I hope you’ll remember that if you’re single next Valentine’s Day, there’s no need to mope or hate all heart-shaped things. Look at it as a time to focus on the other people you love in your life!