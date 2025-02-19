Logomania and luxury loungewear: The wasteful trend fueling overconsumption

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Athleisure wear has seen a rise in popularity since the ’90s with their Juicy tracksuits. Then, during 2020, when everyone was doing school and working from home for a couple of years, we spent all our time in blazers and sweatpants.

To prove its growth, a Forbes article, states that, “According to Statista, the U.S. sports apparel market was valued at $105.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $113.4 billion in 2021. According to the market research company Allied Market Research, the global activewear industry is expected to reach a value of nearly $547 billion by 2024.” Which I think we can estimate as being an even larger number in 2025.

Logomania, the fashion trend that has taken wins and losses, started in the 1920s when Coco Chanel used her iconic double “C” on her clothing. In the ’80s and ’90s, logomania was seen as more of a pattern, splattered evenly all over clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. It was worn by rappers, celebrities and athletes, heightening logomania as the trend of the time. The most popular use of logomania today, and the luxury brand collaboration that defined a generation, is the Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton purse.

Now, logomania is taking a turn. The brand name is spelled out and bolded, in the middle of the clothing. Specifically, logomania seen on loungewear. This trend is making a spectacle across social media, mainly because of its controversial pricing and limited quantity drops.

Brands like Parke, Alo, Anine Bing and Madhappy, to name a few, are selling loungewear for hundreds of dollars. Anine Bing averagely sells for $200 and Parke sweatshirts resell for $900. Consumers who are supporting these brands are unwilling to ask themselves if this is a marketing scheme or just another wasteful trend fueling overconsumption.

TikTok influencer, Elena Besser, is pleading for answers to understand the trend in her recent video, specifically about the Anine Bing sweatshirts, but this question can be applied to all of the loungewear brands participating in this trend. The Bar, Adanola, Daily Drills, Set Active and more recognized brands like the Gap and TNA, sold at Aritzia, are just another example of brands participating in this trend.

Drewhouse and Fear of God were once hoodies that I wanted, sold for $300 a few years ago. I do not regret not buying them, and I am not going to regret not buying all of the other overpriced hoodies now.

Beyond pricing, the overconsumption of loungewear raises concerns about sustainability. The rapid turnover of fashion trends fuels mass production, encouraging consumers to buy items they may not truly need. Limited drops create artificial scarcity, driving impulse purchases and resale markups. As a result, consumers often end up with an excess of clothing, much of which is discarded once the trend fades.

The environmental impact of this cycle is significant. Fast fashion and high-end brands alike contribute to product wastefulness, as trends shift rapidly and garments lose their desirability. The production of these garments requires substantial resources, from water consumption in cotton farming to the carbon footprint of synthetic fabrics.

Additionally, many of these items have short life cycles, often ending up in landfills rather than being resold or repurposed. Even the resale market, while seemingly a sustainable alternative, can drive excessive consumerism, encouraging people to constantly chase new items rather than invest in timeless, high-quality pieces.

In summary, while athleisure and logomania continue to dominate the fashion industry, their impact extends beyond style. The rise of luxury loungewear reflects a broader issue of overconsumption, wastefulness and environmental concerns. As trends come and go, it’s worth questioning whether these high-priced, logo-heavy pieces are truly worth the investment, or if they’re just another fleeting marketing fad contributing to fashion’s growing sustainability crisis.