Lessons I’ve learned working in customer service

I have always said that I would never be one to work in customer service. From horror stories I’d seen on social media to experiences I’ve had on the customer side of things, I didn’t think that it would be the right fit for me. I consider myself to be a sensitive person, and that isn’t something I’m necessarily ashamed of or want to change. However, I did think it would make it pretty much impossible for me to work with the public on a day-to-day basis.

Last month, I began working in a customer service position. What changed my mind? I wanted to challenge myself. While sticking to things you’re comfortable doing is just that, comfortable, I personally don’t find much joy in it. I figured this job would teach me a lot about myself and others, and it has done just that.

One of the most prominent lessons I’ve learned through working with the public is that we all aren’t as different as we think. It might sound cliché, but I do believe that as humans we tend to be very individualistic and can lose sight of the small ways we are all connected.

Many of the customers I interact with are older than me and on a surface level, extremely different from me. However, even just in brief conversations, I discover several things we have in common. Whether it be our favorite color, what music we like or our favorite foods, those tiny similarities bond us for even just a minute. Those interactions not only help make my day but also keep the world spinning.

Being on the other side of customer service has also shown me the importance of empathy. My sensitivity, which I figured would hinder me at this job, has helped me greatly.

Learning to truly understand a customer’s concerns and wants is crucial to the job, and will also be something I’ll use throughout my life. I have also learned how empathy shouldn’t just be a one-way street, as understanding and patient customers can help brighten up a stressful day.

There are definitely overwhelming days, but I find that they teach me more than the easy ones. Before this job, I didn’t take self-care very seriously. I’d do a face mask here and there, but other than that, I didn’t make any effort. When working a job that can be fast-paced and stressful, it is not just important but necessary to wind down after a shift. Healthy escapism, which involves doing activities like meditation or working out to give your brain a break, has now become part of my daily routine.

Along with the skills that working in customer service can provide, it can also be a great addition to your resume. Many jobs involve customer service in some way, and having specialized experience in the field can make your resume stand out.

I know that working in customer service doesn’t have the best reputation, but I have learned a decade’s worth of knowledge about business, people and life in just one month that outweighs any bad shift.

If you are like I was and can’t imagine working in the customer service field, I recommend giving it a shot.