It’s Snoopy’s World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wagging his tail and keeping his nose to the sky, Snoopy has remained a winner of hearts all over the world. It’s a mystery how this character has become a cornerstone of culture, leaving so many to wonder: What is the secret to Snoopy’s immortality?

Charles M. Schulz Museum notes that “Peanuts” began its publication on Oct. 2, 1950. The earliest comic strips depicted drawings of Charlie Brown and Snoopy, who at that time walked on all fours.

Snoopy’s first appearance by Angela Reda on Pinterest

Soon after, along with the continued release of more comic strips, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and other beloved characters took to screen for the first time in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” premiering Dec. 9, 1965.

Today, Snoopy walks on only two legs and imagines flying his doghouse like a WWI fighter jet. This lovable character and his alter egos have taken the world by storm, especially on social media.

Snoopy’s general popularity for being an adorable dog with a boisterous personality drives fans wild, leading them to even celebrate his birthday on August 10. Memes, art, social media trends, clips and songs from the “Peanuts” television show have become a staple in our digital society. It’s unlikely that Snoopy isn’t featured during a doomscrolling session.

Published by Luiza Santana on Pinterest

The simplicity of his design also allows Snoopy to be a marketing favorite. Companies such as Starbucks, Hollister, Lego, Yeti and Target have used the face of Snoopy to market their products, especially during the fall and winter months. “Peanuts” is an infamously cozy, nostalgic franchise, perfect to display on pajama pants and on the mug you drink your hot chocolate from as the weather cools.

This adorable icon also serves as a symbol for American tradition. Snoopy has appeared during every American holiday, specifically at the Thanksgiving Macy’s parade as a float for 58 years. Turning on the television to see Snoopy float across the screen every year with the family is what brings many Americans into the holiday season.

Published by estella zee on Pinterest

Snoopy is also a well recognized character in theme parks and other attractions, having an entire part of Cedar Point, a popular American theme park, dedicated to him and the other “Peanuts” characters.

Snoopy is even not exclusive to the United States. He’s made his way to stardom all around the world, especially in Japan. Known for their love of all things cute, Japan accepted Snoopy with open arms. Medium discusses how Snoopy’s popularity in Japan began in the ’70s, charming the country and all who inhabit it. There are plenty of Snoopy themed attractions there including a museum, a chocolate shop, a cafe and more.

Published by Canada’s Wonderland on Pinterest

It goes without saying that Snoopy’s popularity isn’t dying out any time soon. With the recent release and craze over Starbucks’ new line of “Peanuts” merchandise this fall, Snoopy must feel extra loved knowing that so many people want to buy anything with his captivating face on it. It’s time to realize that this is Snoopy’s world and we’re just living in it.