If you feel like nobody gets you, read these college dating stories

While most students come to college seeking a degree to help them reach their career path, plenty get wrapped up in the so-called “experience” and the dating scene. This entanglement can result in stress, frustration, distractions and a mix of emotions. Often this can leave students feeling isolated, unseen and unheard. Below are nine stories from anonymous college-age women and men, from both single and taken viewpoints.

From The SINgle Dating scene PERSPECTIVE

1. Finding time to date

Studying, attending classes, internships, jobs, extracurriculars and getting adequate sleep – these are all time-consuming activities. It can be hard to block in time to meet new people and go on dates, especially on a regular basis.

2. Inexperience

Whether you have been single your whole life or have just been out of the scene for a while, inexperience can be a real obstacle. Lacking the social skills it requires to pursue potential partners can lead to a handful of pretty awkward situations or even rejections

3. Lack of Confidence

This particular individual shared how their body image played a big role in why they felt they were still single. Many individuals struggle with confidence due to concerns with their appearance and body image-related mental health issues. It is important for these people to remember they are not alone in these struggles.

4. wanting more than hookup culture

While plenty of college students love indulging in the modern tradition of hookup culture, many students are seeking out committed, long-term relationships. Being in a certain crowd can make it seem like you are alone, or that no one else is seeking the same things, but, with time, you will find the right like-minded person for you.

From The Taken Dating Scene Perspective

5. The infamous “Ex”

One student shared how their partner was experiencing retroactive jealousy and was obsessing over previous kisses, relationships and hookups. There is nothing you can change about your past, so it’s up to your partner to handle their emotions and deal with the situation in a way that’s best for them, even though in the meantime it might seem like a burden for you and completely out of your hands.

6. The First Love

If, previously, you felt like nobody wanted you, and suddenly someone comes around, swoops you up and is enamored with your every move, you may let certain behavior slide. Even if this behavior could be causing feelings of distrust and putting stress on the relationship. Just because someone is your “first love” does not mean they’ll be your only love, so do not put up with rotten behavior.

7. Avoidant Partner

Having a partner that goes silent for long periods of time, avoids situations, will not discuss conflicts and does not match your desired level of communication can be incredibly frustrating. Dealing with someone whose communication style is vastly different from your own can leave many people feeling left in the dark, alone and unloved.

8. loose Lips

Being afraid of saying the wrong thing and upsetting their partner was this person’s biggest worry about their relationship. They expressed how, since this was their first relationship, they were afraid they wouldn’t act correctly and say something harmful to their partner. It is important to forgive yourself and recognize that nobody is perfect and worrying could potentially exacerbate your problems.

9. Adult Film ADDICTIONS

OnlyFans and other pornographic sites are becoming extremely common, and the combination of the rise of adult content creators and increasingly graphic content has contributed to the prevalence of pornography addiction.

According to a National Institutes of Health article, this addiction has been on the rise since 2020, and it is impacting many relationships due to individuals choosing the online experience over their partners. In addition to that, many people view watching adult content as cheating, which can result in many other negative issues and feelings in the relationship.