How Plato’s Closet is using social media to promote sustainability

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Plato’s Closet is a local reselling service for men’s and women’s clothes, shoes and accessories. Most items are gently used and carefully selected by employees in exchange for cash.

I have been selling my clothing items at Plato’s Closet since I was in high school and heard about the immediate cash return for gently used, trendy clothing. Plato’s Closet was great for keeping my wardrobe ever-changing with my evolving personal style on a budget.

I’ve recently noticed Plato’s Closet’s Instagram posts and TikTok videos all over my social media feeds. Their increase in marketing initiatives has spiked their popularity, and they are constantly growing with their viral videos and posts. This is a business model that is effective, efficient and extremely sustainable. I believe businesses like Plato’s Closet are the future of fashion, environmentalism and sustainability.

I spoke with Mariana Quinones, a 21-year-old junior fashion merchandising student at Kent State University. Quinones currently works as a buyer, sorter and cashier at two Plato’s Closet locations in Cuyahoga Falls and Mentor, Ohio. Quinones works directly with creating Plato’s Closet’s marketing campaigns on TikTok and Instagram.

Q&A with Mariana Quinones

Q: How would you describe Plato’s Closet?

A: “Plato’s Closet is a store with a buy-sell-trade format. Shoppers trade in pre-loved items for cash on the spot and shop for others’ pre-loved items. We don’t take in everything. It depends on the style, wear, condition and season of the item.”

Q: How is Plato’s Closet sustainable?

A: “Plato’s Closet is extremely sustainable in that we don’t take any Shein items at the Cuyahoga Falls location. Which helps with getting people to not buy Shein in the first place, but it also helps with refreshing your wardrobe without shopping into fast fashion brands, and curating a wardrobe that is from pre-loved items that can find a new home.”

Q: What are your thoughts on Plato’s closet vs other retail corporations?

A: In comparison to other retail corporations, Plato’s Closet is very different in promoting sustainability. Other retail corps discuss getting rid of their items in an unsustainable way. For example, during shipment, a lot of the items are individually wrapped in plastic bags. At Plato’s Closet when an item comes up, it already doesn’t come in a bag so there’s no process in that regard. Also, Plato’s Closet promotes not spending a fortune on new items, and repurposing old things.”

Q: How do you create new TikTok content for Plato’s Closet?

A: “Seeing what’s trending, what audio is popular and if there are any sales going on in the store. I try finding similarities in audios with Plato’s Closet buy-trade-sale mission. For example, recently we did one about our 90% off clearance sale, and made a video to Chappell Roan’s song ‘Femininomenon’.”

Q: Have you noticed growth in Plato’s Closet social media presence?

A: “There is definitely growth at Plato’s Closet, in terms of people wanting to get cash on the spot, with the way the economy is right now. Also, because things are getting so expensive, people are opting for a sustainable, cheaper alternative compared to the standard retailer.”

Q: What’s your favorite part about working at Plato’s Closet?

A: “My favorite part about working at Plato’s Closet would have to be how cool it is to see an item go from someone’s ‘trash’ to someone’s new prized possession, and watching someone fall in love with a garment all over again, that someone else thought wasn’t valuable anymore.”

Something else to mention about Plato’s Closet sustainability is their afterlife plan for clothing, specifically, clothing that isn’t bought from sellers. Sellers have the option to take their bag of un-bought clothing and keep or donate it themselves, or they can keep it at the store and Plato’s Closet will drive them to the local women’s shelter to donate there, ensuring they find a new home. The product life cycle of clothes at Plato’s Closet is a revolving door, and a solution to a very large, scary and overlooked problem.

Plato’s Closet is more than just a resale store, it’s a movement towards a more sustainable fashion future. With its growing presence on social media, a commitment to reducing waste and an accessible approach to secondhand fashion, it is setting an example for the industry. Plato’s Closet is not just a place to buy and sell clothes, it’s a step in the right direction for sustainable shopping.