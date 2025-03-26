The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Sensory marketing engages all five senses, triggering an emotional response and creating a memorable, impactful brand experience. Emotions such as nostalgia, happiness, comfort, excitement or urgency play a crucial role in this strategy.

In this article, I will discuss how marketing using food influences consumers by eliciting cravings, creating an irresistible appeal around products and ultimately affecting purchase evaluation. We will also explore major brands like Rhode, Jacquemus, J.Crew, Loewe, Skims, Marc Jacobs and others that are leveraging this trending marketing strategy, which is expected to gain even more traction in 2025.

How Rhode Uses Food in Marketing

One of the best examples of food-driven marketing is Hailey Baldwin-Bieber’s cosmetic and skincare line, Rhode. In Fall/Winter 2024, Rhode incorporated cinnamon rolls, marshmallows and peppermints into their campaigns to evoke the taste of their iconic Peptide Lip Treatments. The consumer sees these foods, experiences a craving and subconsciously connects that craving to the product itself.

Why does this work? The naming of a product is just as important as its marketing. For example, Rhode’s Glazing Milk, a hydrating toner, reminds consumers of drinking milk, which aligns perfectly with its intended morning use before applying other Rhode products. Similarly, skincare products such as the Pineapple Refresh cleanser and Barrier Butter moisturizer evoke strong sensory associations.

Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatments exemplify this strategy, with five out of six flavors named after food: Toast, Raspberry Jelly, PBJ and Espresso. Additionally, their Pocket Blush collection follows suit, with five out of eight shades named after edible items: Juice Box, Spicy Marg, Plum, Date Cake and Toasted Teddy.

I know I’m not the only one getting hungry!

This approach highlights how sophisticated and creative marketers have become, crafting an irresistible craving not just for food but for makeup, skincare, clothing and accessories.

Other Brands Leveraging Food in Marketing

J.Crew has also embraced this trend. In a recent campaign for the re-release of their Edie bag, the brand incorporated butter into promotional images and videos. In one campaign, butter from the bag was spread onto toast, creating a visually compelling and imaginative concept that aligns with butter yellow, a trending color this season.

Jacquemus is another standout example. In 2023, the brand famously sent out ‘bread and butter’ invitations for a fashion show, continuing a tradition of using edible invitations. In 2019, Jacquemus mailed loaves of bread as invites, and for the opening of their shop in Como, they sent out Jacquemus-branded pasta that could actually be cooked.

Why Are Brands Using Sensory Marketing?

Many of these brands face a common challenge: the lack of an in-store experience. Consumers are unable to try on, feel, smell or taste products in person, especially when shopping online. For instance, Rhode products are not available for in-store testing at Sephora.

By implementing sensory marketing, brands create an undeniable emotional connection between the consumer and the product, even without physical interaction. This strategy builds anticipation, increases desirability and enhances the overall brand experience.

Impact on Purchase Evaluation

Sensory marketing influences consumer decision making by evoking emotions and associations that drive impulse purchases. When a product is linked to a craving or sensory pleasure, consumers are more likely to perceive it as essential rather than optional. This emotional connection reduces hesitation and increases the likelihood of purchase, especially in highly competitive markets like cosmetics, fashion and luxury goods.

In summary, brands leveraging food in their marketing strategies are capitalizing on the power of sensory triggers to enhance brand recall, create stronger consumer connections and ultimately drive sales. As this trend continues to grow in 2025, we can expect even more innovative campaigns that tap into our senses to shape purchasing behavior.