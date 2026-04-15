Gen Z’s Relationship with Social Media: Take A Much-Needed Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media, over the years, has progressed in ways that go beyond simply staying connected. The birth of platforms like TikTok has caused a shift in how media is used and amongst this shift are users who feel overwhelmed, disconnected and in need of a long break.

Please Don’t Take All My Money

Sometimes I log onto social media platforms and think, “Please stop making new things, I don’t have any more money!” As a girl who loves a new shirt, bag or skincare product, I understand how online advertisements can feel overwhelming. Social Media platforms like TikTok (a platform where people post short entertaining clips) currently seem like they’ve been hit with tidal waves of mass promotion.

The introduction of monetization has caused profit to become more important than entertainment, as the newfound monetization of content has created jobs and business opportunities for many of its users. This has resulted in a new wave of advertisements flooding in that scream “BUY, BUY, BUY” and feel somewhat aggressive.

This aggressive feeling is understood by many users of social media, and one referred to as “Platform Pressure” by an interviewee in A ‘quiet revolution’: Why young people are ditching social media. Used to describe the feeling of having something always being sold to them everywhere they go.

In that same interview, it was said by the interviewee that there is an additional sense of dread, as many individuals feel pressure to have the newest product all the time. The burden of thinking you’ve found something fun, only to realize that you were being influenced to buy a product, is not fun, nor is the peer pressure and product placement that come with being surrounded by ads.

“I Don’t Want to see slop while I’m eating my Food”

I once heard a student say the sentence “I don’t want to see slop while I’m eating my food”, referring to Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used to advertise on-campus dining. The introduction of AI has caused discourse among various groups of people. Young adult social media users, due to the introduction of content made with AI, are not the biggest fans of it.

One reason younger audiences are not fond of AI is that it is replacing entry-level jobs. According to the article, AI is leading to thousands of job losses, a report finds – CBS News, the effects of AI have been most noticeable with younger workers as “entry-level corporate roles traditionally available to recent college graduates have declined 15% over the past year.”

On top of this, artificial intelligence has also had negative impacts on the environment. With the energy cost being one of the largest concerns, as the article The Uneven Distribution of AI’s Environmental Impacts claims that “AI energy demand is projected to exponentially increase to at least 10 times the current level and exceed the annual electricity consumption of a small country like Belgium by 2026.”

The fact is, artificial intelligence is replacing jobs in almost every medium. It’s terrifying, and not solely because of the job loss but because of what it says about us. It is human nature to create, so what happens when we let AI do it for us? What happens when we stop creating?

Nobody (but me) Panic! (I’m definitely panicking)

I personally am an individual who receives a large amount of their current news from social media, many members of younger audiences do, with “50% of Gen Z use social media for their daily news, followed by a 23% selection of streaming devices” as stated in Unlocking Gen Z’s News Consumption Habits: Swipe, Watch, Share.

Now, while online news is a great way to stay on top of current events, at times it feels heavy. “Ignorance is bliss” has proven to be true time and time again, but it’s important to be informed. Fact-check your news and be aware of content made with the intention of causing panic to garner views.

Highs and lows of Social Media Detox

Taking a much-needed break from social media is not uncommon amongst young adults. On the upside, there have been known positive results from taking a media break. Stated in Anxiety, depression: Less social media use can improve symptoms. “Young adults, cutting back on social media for a week resulted in a significant reduction in anxiety, depression and insomnia.”

Though you may not be as active online as you’d hope, it’s important to do what’s best for your health. Don’t feel alone, many people are cutting back and learning to manage their social media exposure as stated in A ‘quiet revolution’: Why young people are ditching social media. “Globally, adults 16 and over spent an average of two hours and 20 minutes per day on social platforms by the end of 2024, down almost 10% since 2022.”

Take A Break :)

The combination of advertisements, AI and receiving disheartening news can affect social media consumers negatively, especially if not consumed in doses. Take a break, go touch some grass and breathe. Analog hobbies are a great way to reduce screen time. So pick up a journal, read a book, paint a canvas and enjoy your life!