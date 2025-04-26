The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

The fear of missing out, better known as FOMO, is a fear that is not widely recognized, but it’s commonly felt among people of all ages, especially in teenagers and young adults.

The fear of missing out is defined as “the perception that others are having more fun, living better lives and experiencing better days than you” (Browne, 2023). Many people are reluctant to admit they experience FOMO, even though it is quite common. Wanting to be part of a great experience or feel included is completely normal.

As teenagers and young adults in a digitally influenced world, we often see posts about exciting events or experiences. These posts can evoke a sense of disappointment when they depict fun we did not have. Many will say yes to events they’re invited to, even if they don’t want to go or are busy, to avoid that feeling.

Yes, being a part of the fun is great, and it can end with having good stories to tell. Staying in and protecting your peace or state of mind is also great. It’s good to give yourself a break, and the fear of missing out has many poor effects.

The fear of missing out can cause not only negative mental effects like burnout, exhaustion, anxiety and loneliness, but it can also cause physical pain like headaches.

There are many steps that you can take to avoid feeling this fear or disappointment. Changes in both mindset or habits can lead you closer to a peaceful state of mind and help you to appreciate the quiet moments.

One mindset shift that could help is remembering that comparison is the thief of joy. Every person is on their own journey, and just because someone else’s life seems more eventful and fulfilling, that doesn’t mean that your life is lacking.

While you could view it as boring or a slow time in your life, a better way of viewing it is as a moment of peace. There are not many moments in life where there is enough time in the day to just relax and take a moment for yourself. This is that time, don’t take it for granted.

Pinterest

To go with this shift of mindset, add the habit of limiting your screen time to be more present in the moment. Apple has an option in settings that allows you to limit your screen time for apps like social media to limit the amount of time you spend scrolling. This habit is beneficial in many ways. Less screen time leads to feeling less anxious, improved sleep and better physical and mental health.

Picking up new hobbies can distract you not only from this fear but can also bring a peaceful state of mind. Journaling allows you to express your feelings in a way that only you can read or see unless you choose otherwise.

Reading allows you to place your mind in multiple different stories of different universes, you can completely escape reality by reading a good book.

Try something different or new that you have never tried before. There is so much to appreciate, experience and try. Once you realize time is precious and the little things matter, it becomes clear that the fear of missing out is truly just holding you back.