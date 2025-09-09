Fall graduation: The FOMO of graduating early

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I tell people I’m graduating early (as in, this December instead of May) their first reaction is usually, “Wow, that’s amazing!” And yes, it feels good to be ahead of schedule. But what people don’t tell you is that graduating early comes with its own kind of FOMO. Instead of getting a whole “senior spring,” I’m checking out just as everyone else is gearing up for the big finale.

Spring graduation has a built-in hype season. There’s warm weather, spring break trips, campus events and those “last everything” nights out with your friends. Meanwhile, fall grads like me will be freezing in our grad photos while our caps blow off in the wind (not exactly the sparkly sunset champagne-popping vibe you see on Instagram). Sometimes it feels like I’m sneaking out of the party before it even starts.

What makes the FOMO hit harder is knowing most of my friends won’t graduate until May. They’ll still be here living out their senior moments. Late-night study sessions, spring events and those bittersweet “this is our last time doing this” feelings. Meanwhile, I’ll already be moved on, watching it all from the sidelines. I’m proud of myself for finishing early, but it’s still weird to feel like I’m missing out on memories that were supposed to be mine, too.

Another part of it is how the timeline feels a little off. While my friends are still planning their senior bucket lists, I’m already saying my goodbyes. I’ll miss things like waiting in the Taco Bell drive-thru at 2 a.m. with my friends after a night out, people-watching while I’m eating lunch in the parking lot waiting for my next class to start or Wednesday night Her Campus meetings.

It’s not always the big ceremonies that make college feel special. It’s those random, everyday traditions that you can’t really plan for, and knowing I won’t get to share those with my friends one more time makes the FOMO sting a little more.

Instagram season is going to hurt the most. I can already picture my feed in May: rows of decorated caps, champagne sprays, group shots in gowns with “we made it!” captions. And yes, I’ll be cheering on my friends from the sidelines, but a tiny part of me will definitely be jealous. Because while I technically graduated first, they’ll get the big, collective celebration.

Here’s the part I remind myself when the FOMO kicks in: graduating early isn’t just an ending, but it’s a head start. I get to dive into new opportunities while everyone else is still pulling all-nighters. My ceremony is smaller and less chaotic (and let’s be real, my family will actually be able to find me in the crowd). Plus, there’s something cool about stepping into the new year already finished with college and starting my “big-girl” job. It feels like a fresh start.

Since I don’t get the traditional “senior spring,” I’m making my own milestones. Whether that’s planning a dinner with my closest friends, doing a cozy fall grad photoshoot or treating myself to a little winter getaway, I want my graduation to feel special in its own way.

At the end of the day, graduating in December doesn’t make my journey any less meaningful. The tassel still turns, the degree is still mine and the memories I’ve made here aren’t defined by the month I leave. FOMO may come and go, but so will the pride of knowing I finished early. On my own terms.