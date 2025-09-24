Everything you need to know about the 2025 VMAs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held many notable moments this year. Held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, innovative artistry was celebrated during the night to remember. LL Cool J hosted this year’s awards, sharing his charismatic energy to guide viewers through the awards, performances and tributes.

Before the show, the red carpet was overflowing with stars exploring fall fashion trends. Yungblud arrived in a full leather look ahead of his tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Ariana Grande stunned in a strapless polka-dot gown. Sabrina Carpenter wore a semi-sheer red lace gown. Tyla wore vintage Chanel. The pre-show stage, KATSEYE performed “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.” KATSEYE is a global girl group that was formed on the reality competition “Dream Academy.”

Doja Cat was a perfect kickoff to this year’s VMAs. She performed alongside Kenny G, a legendary saxophonist. She took hold of the stage, interrupting LL Cool J to remind everyone watching that she was there to dominate.

Tate McRae had an especially breakthrough moment, performing her hits “Revolving Door” and “Sports Car.” Earlier during the pre-show, she had taken home the award for Song of the Summer for her hit, “Just Keep Watching,” featured in “F1.”

Alex Warren won Best New Artist, later performing “Eternity” and “Ordinary.” “Ordinary” had dominated the Billboard Hot 100 earlier in the year, which held the number one spot for ten weeks.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for “Short n’ Sweet,” delivering a heartfelt speech directed towards her fans.

“I really don’t take for granted when you guys take the time out of your lives to listen to an album, and if I’m lucky enough that that is my album, I am so grateful,” Carpenter said.

She also shared the stage with drag queens and dancers, which helped bring her performance to life, and she thanked them in the performance as well.

Mariah Carey was this year’s Video Vanguard recipient, winning her first Moon Person award for Best R&B for “Type Dangerous.” She had a showstopping performance highlighting some of her hits, including “Sugar Sweet,” “Fantasy,” “Heartbreaker” and “We Belong Together.”

Bruno Mars and Rosé won Song of the Year for their duet “APT.” Lady Gaga took home Artist of the Year, making a rare appearance at the show in the middle of her Mayhem Ball tour. Shortly after she won she left quickly to go perform at Madison Square Garden.

Shakira won Best Latin for “Soltera”, and Ricky Martin was honored with the Latin Icon Award, performing a medley of his hits including “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Shake Your Bon-Bon” and “La Copa de la Vida.” South African star Tyla won Best Afrobeats for “PUSH 2 START,” marking a second consecutive win in this category.

The VMAs paid tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July 2025. Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt performed a medley for Osbourne, including some of his greatest hits, like “Crazy Train,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” and “Changes.”

Busta Rhymes made history as the first recipient of the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, also performing a medley of his hits, including “Break Ya Neck” and “Gimme Some More.”

Ariana Grande dominated multiple categories this year, winning Video of the Year and Best Pop for “Brighter Days Ahead.”

The 2025 VMAs weren’t just focused on the awards; they were a celebration of new and old icons alike, highlighting new creative directions artists are heading towards. The diverse lineup of performances showcased the landscape of music. The most important aspect seemed to be the celebration of music as art.