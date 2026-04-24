April showers: How to embrace the weather even when it affects your mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that little mood switch-up we get when the grey clouds begin to cover the sky. Did you know that there are ways to brighten up the day even when the sun can’t?

. Go outside, open your curtains Now, this first suggestion might sound a bit insane – but hear me out. Step outside for a little bit. Why? Well, fresh air can positively impact your system, even if some rain showers are happening. If you don’t want to be immersed in the rain, go ahead and open your curtains to let in any natural light you can, if it is daytime. . Cozy up and appreciate what the rain brings Cozy up and listen as the raindrops scatter across your window. Grab a blanket, drink some tea and appreciate what the rain brings. For example, we wouldn’t have flowers without it. It’s like medicine for the earth. So, even though the rain can feel a bit dreary sometimes, taking a moment to be grateful can shift your perspective greatly. . Stay active Spend your time doing things that you’ve been meaning to do, especially if you plan on staying indoors during the rainy showers. Get some physical activity in, get some work done, clean your house, etc. You’ve got it! . Use a light therapy lamp These help to release serotonin, and can be pretty useful, even when the sun IS out. These do tend to be a little pricey, so see if you think it would really be for you before purchasing. If you’re looking to invest in a little happy tool, this could be perfect! Look at the dewdrops on plants They are super beautiful, so go outside when the rain has stopped a bit, and take a look at the art that nature has created! :)