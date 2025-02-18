A lesbian pop princess’ ode to drag-style: Chappell Roan’s fashion inspiration

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Not too long ago the name Chappell Roan would’ve elicited an extremely different reaction than it does today. Roan’s rapid rise to worldwide fame has been one for the books and she shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Her stage looks, extravagant performances and their deeply rooted connection to the queer community have been the most identifiable part of her career.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Roan openly credits the majority of her style inspiration to local and world-famous drag icons. In an article published by The Daily Californian, she shares just how much she loves to immerse herself in drag culture.

“On my days off, I love to see local drag shows,” Roan said. “I’ll go out to drag bars and just watch and take notes, like, ‘Oh, these girls are so good here.’ That is super inspiring to me.”

On her most recent tour for her inspiring album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” she also opted to support local drag artists in each city she performed in by having them join her as openers.

Roan rejects the idea of fashion having rules and takes the tacky, camp aesthetic to another level. Anything daring, loud and takes up more space than you’d want to share in an elevator is a huge yes in her book. As a self-proclaimed maximalist, her larger-than-life style tends to seem exaggerated and unnecessary if you’re unfamiliar with what she stands for. Even though these theatrical looks may turn heads and stick up the noses of some, they create a confronting narrative filled to the brim with acceptance and visibility of those who have been misjudged.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Looking towards Roan’s avant-garde makeup looks, she finds influence stemming not just from drag, but from the oppression the queer community faces. When she was younger, she shared the story several times before in which kids in the town she grew up in would relentlessly mock gay people and call them “clowns.” Instead of backing down, she decides to embrace it and claim identity through her white foundation, colorful eyeshadow and playful use of gemstones and sparkles.

Through her use of makeup and clothing, Roan has taken the qualities of queer victims of oppression and turned them into audacious creative self-expression. Discovering it’s empowerment, she celebrates authenticity and the courage it takes to be an openly queer individual.

Her detailed artistic looks aren’t just for performance purposes, they are fearlessly prideful statements celebrating her community. Roan is unapologetically herself as much offstage as she is on, creating not only a safe but a celebratory space for her fans to find the bravery to be themselves without the fear of judgment.

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The mutual influence Roan and the queer community have on each other is extremely evident. The colorful subculture of drag influences Roan’s style and ways of paying homage to the culture, while the people of the culture gain another place where expressing themselves is not only encouraged but directly reflected in a dazzling rainbow of love by Roan.