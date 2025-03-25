5 influential women’s healthcare organizations to know about

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s healthcare has been a heavily discussed issue in politics as of late, reproductive rights being one of the most controversial and debated topics. Here are five organizations dedicated to advocating and fighting for women’s healthcare rights.

Founded in 2010 by Christy Turlington Burns after experiencing her own labor complications, Every Mother Counts is an organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, language or socio-economic status.

Mission Statement: “Every Mother Count’s mission is to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, equitable and respectful for every mother, everywhere.”

Using storytelling, filmmaking and data and research to raise awareness, Every Mother Counts is able to create accessible content and resources for people to share within their communities. Their collaboration with communities, policymakers and practitioners also make strategies for positive change. Lastly, their investment in community-based programs and the maternity care workforce increases community access to important maternity resources.

To donate click here.

Being a network of almost a hundred independent abortion funds, the National Network of Abortion Funds provides grants, leadership development, infrastructure support and technical assistance to create political change and help those in need of abortion resources.

Mission statement: “The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic and reproductive justice.”

The National Network of Abortion Funds can raise money and awareness through its member fund programs and their three annual fundraisers, Fund-a-thon, Taco or Bev and Tax Day.

They also offer movement-building programs to build overall power, and networking opportunities through their in-person gatherings, digital community and network resource library.

To donate click here.

Mission statement: “We are dedicated to expanding access to rights-based sexual and reproductive health care, including contraceptive services, STI detection and treatment, cancer screening and treatment, care for survivors of gender-based violence and safe abortion services; reaching young people with comprehensive sexuality education; and advocating for sexual and reproductive justice. Our approach of building feminist solidarity among organizations across the Global South is central to achieving this mission.”

Fòs Feminista has local partners across the world who help educate and advocate. They provide sexual and reproductive health education and services, care to survivors of gender-based violence and strategies that help marginalized women and girls gain access to sexual and reproductive healthcare.

To donate click here.

Mission statement: “SeekHer Foundation is on a mission to bridge the gender gap of mental health through advocacy, research and support for emerging leaders who are impacting change in their local communities & beyond.”

Collaborating with community leaders, SeekHer can create safe spaces for women to cultivate personal growth and healing. They raise awareness through data-driven insights and partnerships with similarly aligned organizations and brands to reach as wide of an audience as possible.

To donate click here.

With reach in 43 different countries, The Center for Reproductive Rights can strengthen legal protections for maternal healthcare, abortion rights, adolescent reproductive and sexual health rights and assisted reproduction rights.

Mission Statement: “The Center for Reproductive Rights builds, defends and enforces legal guarantees so that people worldwide can freely exercise their rights to make decisions about their sexual and reproductive health and lives and access a full range of quality sexual and reproductive health services and information.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights secures wins in national court cases, engages with influential policymakers, advocates for laws in support of reproductive health rights to be passed and is a leading source in reproductive health rights law and policy research for regions across the globe.

To donate click here.